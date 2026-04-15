News Summary:

Wi-Fi Investment Momentum: As AI, IoT, and high-bandwidth applications accelerate across the UAE, organizations are increasingly treating wireless as a strategic business priority.

As AI, IoT, and high-bandwidth applications accelerate across the UAE, organizations are increasingly treating wireless as a strategic business priority. The Multiplier Effect: Strategic wireless investment is delivering measurable business value in the UAE, with organizations reporting gains across operational efficiency, employee productivity, customer engagement, and revenue.

Strategic wireless investment is delivering measurable business value in the UAE, with organizations reporting gains across operational efficiency, employee productivity, customer engagement, and revenue. The Wireless AI Paradox: While AI is helping drive wireless ROI, it is also increasing complexity, security pressures, and competition for talent.

While AI is helping drive wireless ROI, it is also increasing complexity, security pressures, and competition for talent. The Strategic Imperative: Organizations in the UAE that simplify operations, strengthen security, and build the right skills will be better positioned to unlock stronger returns from wireless investment.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cisco today released its inaugural State of Wireless Report, revealing that wireless has evolved into a strategic growth engine in the UAE, where a single network investment drives compounding returns across operational efficiency, employee productivity, customer engagement, and revenue.

Based on findings from Cisco’s State of Wireless Report in the UAE, organizations across the country are reaching an inflection point in connectivity demand, and those that prioritize wireless strategically are achieving stronger business value.

This business value is shaped by the “wireless AI paradox”: while AI is a primary driver of wireless ROI, it may also increase operational complexity, security risks, and pressure on talent, whether this dynamic becomes a barrier or a competitive advantage depends on how organizations respond.

The findings point to a strategic path forward: simplifying operations, modernizing security, and investing in skills, to help organizations in the UAE address these challenges and capture greater value from their wireless infrastructure.

Modern wireless drives better outcomes for customers, operations, employees, and revenue

Across the UAE, organizations that strategically prioritize wireless are seeing measurable gains across business performance, underscoring the direct link between modern wireless infrastructure and business growth. Those already modernizing are experiencing a multiplier effect, where an investment in wireless generates multiple positive business outcomes:

More than 89% report operational efficiency gains

report operational efficiency gains 88% see employee productivity improvements

see employee productivity improvements 82% report enhanced customer engagement

report enhanced customer engagement 83% report positive revenue impacts from wireless investments

These findings highlight how modern wireless infrastructure is becoming increasingly central to business growth in the UAE. As AI workloads, IoT adoption and broader connectivity demands continue to rise, wireless is emerging as a more strategic priority for organizations across the country.

“Across the Gulf, organizations are no longer viewing wireless as basic connectivity; they see it as a strategic foundation for growth in the AI era. At Cisco, we are helping customers unlock greater value from their wireless investments by simplifying operations, strengthening security, and giving IT teams the visibility and automation they need to manage rising complexity with confidence. The findings from the UAE highlight that organizations that take a more strategic approach to wireless will be better positioned to accelerate innovation, enhance experiences, and drive measurable business outcomes,” said Abdelilah Nejjari, Managing Director for Gulf and Levant at Cisco.

The Wireless AI Paradox

While AI is helping accelerate wireless innovation in the UAE, it is also intensifying three interconnected challenges: operational complexity, security pressures and pressure on talent. How organizations address these barriers will play a critical role in determining whether wireless becomes a source of greater business value and competitive advantage.

Reducing operational complexity: As AI-driven workloads and connected environments continue to expand, organizations in the UAE are facing growing pressure to simplify wireless operations through AI-driven automation, better visibility and more proactive network management.

97% of organizations report that wireless operations are becoming more complex

of organizations report that wireless operations are becoming more complex 67% say they spend most of their time on reactive troubleshooting and incident management

say they spend most of their time on reactive troubleshooting and incident management 87% report visibility gaps that impair their ability to troubleshoot Wi-Fi issues effectively

These findings highlight how operational strain is making wireless modernization more difficult to achieve.

Mitigating wireless security risks: AI-generated or automated cyberattacks are emerging as a leading source of wireless security risk, increasing both financial exposure and operational disruption. Organizations in the UAE are therefore under growing pressure to strengthen wireless security through more modern, resilient and adaptive approaches.

83% of organizations have experienced at least one wireless security incident in the last 12 months

of organizations have experienced at least one wireless security incident in the last 12 months 58% report financial losses linked to those incidents

report financial losses linked to those incidents Of those, 52% report losses exceeding US$1 million in the past year

report losses exceeding in the past year 31% report disruption from compromised IoT or OT devices

Addressing competition for wireless talent: Talent shortages are adding further pressure to organizations already managing more complex and risk-exposed wireless environments. This is reinforcing the need to build, retain, and develop the wireless skills required to support modernization.

86% of organizations report challenges in hiring wireless talent

of organizations report challenges in hiring wireless talent Professionals are increasingly shifting toward roles in AI and cybersecurity

This shortage is contributing to higher operating costs (46%), lower morale (48%), and reduced innovation (39%)

Taken together, these findings show that the wireless AI paradox is not just about rising complexity, security risk and talent pressure, but about how organizations respond to them. In the UAE, those that take a strategic and holistic approach to simplifying operations, strengthening security and building skills will be better positioned to unlock stronger returns from wireless investment.

About the Cisco State of Wireless Report

The Cisco State of Wireless Report is an inaugural global study based on interviews with 6,098 wireless decision-makers and technical specialists in organizations with at least 250 employees across 30 markets and a range of industries, including 106 organizations in Saudi Arabia. Research was conducted in November 2025 by Sandpiper Research & Insights.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.