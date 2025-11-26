Dubai, UAE – The global market for value-added basalt fiber products is projected to reach US$590 million by 2030, rising from US$398 million in 2024 to US$750 million by 2033, according to a new research report launched today by Arab Basalt Fibre Company (ABFC) at The Big 5 Exhibition, held 24–27 November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The study reveals that downstream basalt fiber applications- particularly fabrics and geogrids- will account for up to 70% of global market value by 2030, reflecting a rapid shift toward high-performance, sustainable materials offering superior durability, strength, and thermal resistance.

Released on the sidelines of The Big 5, the report - Basalt Fiber Market: Supply Trends, Demand Projections, and Competitive Landscape (2025–2030) - positions ABFC as a regional leader in a sector experiencing strong momentum driven by giga-projects, infrastructure renewal, and sustainability mandates. The Middle East and North Africa are expected to become a major growth hub, with regional market value rising from US$40 million in 2024 to US$200 million by 2035.

ABFC at The Big 5: Showcasing the Future of Basalt-Based Construction

As the region’s most influential construction event, The Big 5 Dubai provides ABFC with a powerful platform to demonstrate how basalt fiber can support the transition to more resilient and low-carbon construction. Throughout the exhibition, ABFC is engaging developers, engineers, contractors, and policymakers on the expanding role of basalt fiber in enabling long-life, future-ready infrastructure.

“The Big 5 provides an ideal platform to highlight ABFC’s role in shaping the future of sustainable construction materials,” said Valery Hurynovich, Chief Executive Officer of ABFC.

“Sustainable growth requires more than operational excellence - it requires clarity, data, and foresight. Our latest report provides industry stakeholders with a transparent, evidence-based view of where the basalt fiber market is heading globally and regionally. The Big 5 is the perfect platform to share these insights with decision-makers across construction, infrastructure, and materials technology.”

Key Findings from the ABFC Global Report

1. Downstream Products Driving Core Industry Value

Basalt fabrics and geogrids are emerging as the strongest value drivers, projected to represent 70% of global market value by 2030 due to their higher margins and superior performance.

2. Exceptional Global Growth Outlook

The global basalt fiber market is forecast to nearly double by 2033, driven by infrastructure renewal, electric mobility, offshore wind, and advanced industrial applications.

3. MENA as an Emerging Growth Engine

Regional demand is set to rise from US$40 million to US$200 million within a decade, supported by giga-projects, extreme climate needs, and national sustainability programs.

Impact on the Construction Sector

Basalt fiber’s material advantages align with the construction sector’s push toward durability, sustainability, and reduced lifecycle costs.

Roads, Utilities & Heavy Infrastructure:

Basalt geogrids, rebars, and continuous fiber enhance soil stabilization, corrosion resistance, and thermal performance- critical for roads, utilities, and coastal developments.

Smart & Sustainable Cities:

Basalt composites support long-life infrastructure with reduced maintenance, essential for mega-projects across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Low-Carbon Construction:

Basalt fiber provides:

– Lower embodied carbon vs. steel and fiberglass

– Strong corrosion resistance in coastal environments

– High fire performance

– Longer asset lifespan and reduced lifecycle costs

Sector Applications Driving Market Growth

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Basalt fabrics enable lightweight, fire-resistant, electromagnetically neutral components.

Target capacity: 2–3 million m² annually by 2027

Infrastructure & Construction

Basalt geogrids support soil reinforcement, improved road longevity, and mega-projects including NEOM.

Target capacity: 5–8 million m² annually by 2028

Offshore Wind Energy

Basalt composites offer fatigue-resistant, corrosion-proof performance for turbine blades, with demand expected to rise from 15% to 25% of global consumption by 2032.

Fujairah: ABFC’s Competitive Advantage

ABFC’s state-of-the-art manufacturing base in Fujairah provides significant strategic advantages, combining scale, efficiency, and direct global market access. The facility produces 5,000 tons of continuous basalt fiber annually, with expansion plans targeting 7,000 tons of BFRP rebar by 2030. Its proximity to high-grade basalt deposits ensures consistent raw-material quality, while competitive, sustainability-aligned energy costs enhance production efficiency. With direct international logistics connectivity through Fujairah Port, ABFC is positioned as one of the region’s most competitive and export-ready manufacturers of advanced composite materials.

