The UAE’s real estate sector provides 5% to 8.4% in yearly returns

Dubai, UAE: Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A., cites that the UAE is establishing itself as one of the world’s prime geographies for real estate diversification; recent data shows that investment in Dubai’s real estate market has reached $100 billion in 2023[1] and is predicted to grow by 5% in 2024, while the UAE economy is on pace to achieve 4.5% growth.[2]

With this economic growth, several industries are set to see an upward trajectory with Dubai’s real estate sector being particularly notable. The real estate sector in Dubai has experienced significant expansion, establishing itself as an attractive investment hub. In 2023, analysis indicated an extraordinary surge with a value increase in real estate transactions of over 36.7%. Furthermore, transactional growth of 33.8% resulted in 116,116 real estate transactions totalling $429.67 billion, marking a record-setting year for the industry.[3]

The outlook for Dubai’s residential real estate market remains positive with significant growth of approximately 15% in 2024 signally continued optimism on the horizon[4] Bas explains that with Dubai’s real estate market having shown consistent growth over the years, savvy investors can capitalize on opportunities for capital appreciation in the UAE’s stable and diversified economy. Bas Kooijman explained, “Dubai’s real estate landscape presents a unique and compelling opportunity for people seeking multiple investment opportunities in real estate.”

He added, “High rental income potential, paired with impressive growth projections, makes Dubai a strategic choice to build resilient and diversified portfolios. With developers launching projects at an unprecedented pace, investing in desirable locations and futuristic builds can offer both short and long-term gains. The off-plan sector is particularly notable as such investments typically appreciate upon completion to offer favourable returns or enable flexibility and the potential for higher rental yields in the form of short-term rentals.”

One of the key benefits highlighted is Dubai’s potential to generate high rental income. The return on investment in the city’s real estate market can reach an impressive 10% annually, surpassing the rates in many other major markets such as New York and London. The unique opportunity to purchase properties at a reasonable price and subsequently rent them out at a high annual yield, positions Dubai as an ideal location for investors looking to maximize their returns, with profit margins ranging from 5-9%.[5]

Real estate investors have been known to benefit from professional input. Bas’ securitization firm, DHF Capital, provides advice and guidance to astute investors across the UAE and Europe. With Bas at the helm, DHF has provided an annual average ROI of 23% since its inception. Additionally, investors who have worked with Bas since the company’s inception four years ago have witnessed a minimum average ROI of 86% and more than 48 consecutive months of positive returns to more than double their initial investment.

