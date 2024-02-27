Riyadh: Recent statistics have shown a significant improvement in the performance of the Saudi healthcare sector over the past eight years. The average length of stay for patients in hospitals has decreased from 6.5 days to 4.5 days.

The rate of patients served within 4 hours has also increased from 36% in 2017 to 85% in 2022, representing a 137% improvement rate.

The mortality rate of acute heart attacks has decreased to 15%, achieving excellent levels in best practice measures.

These achievements were announced on Monday by the Minister of Health, Fahd Al-Jalajel, during the ceremony honoring the winners of the "Health Performance" award for this year in its sixth edition.

Minister Al-Jalajel indicated that the improvement rate in the performance of Saudi healthcare since 2017 has reached 40.1%, while the number of operations performed weekly has jumped from 2,000 to 8,400 operations. The ministry is working to achieve the target for this year at 10,000 operations weekly.

