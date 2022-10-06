75% plan to tick off somewhere on their travel bucket list this holiday season, with 48% eager to visit new destinations that they have never visited before.

Marriott Bonvoy brings back Week of Wonders, inspiring travellers to unleash their urge to travel like never before

The UAE is leading the way for travel, with 93% of people planning to go on holiday in the next 12 months, and half (45%) of all of these trips taking place imminently leading up to and through winter.

The new research, released today by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel programme, found that not only are so many people in the UAE planning to go on holiday before February 2023, but seven in 10 (70%) of those are planning to spend more on their holiday than in previous years, making sure it’s a trip to remember.

Of those who are planning a holiday, more than three quarters (75%) plan to tick off somewhere on their travel bucket list this holiday season, with half (48%) eager to visit new destinations that they have never visited before.

As a result of the pandemic, a third (33%) of UAE adults have missed discovering new places and cultures, leading to a fifth (20%) with the intention to travel more. Trips packed with excitement and exploration are high on the travel agenda, with almost a third (31%) of people from the UAE planning holidays that will allow them to be adventurous (13%), for example skydiving, soaking up the local culture (10%), or doing something experiential (8%) like attending an iconic sporting event.

Furthermore, two fifths (40%) of people from the UAE have missed having quality time with loved ones on holiday, leading to over half (55%) of travellers wanting to travel with their family. What’s more, a fifth (20%) of people say travel that centres around spending time with the people tops their bucket list now.

To inspire travellers from the UAE with their holiday planning and provide opportunities for family bonding, Marriott Bonvoy is bringing back Week of Wonders for its members, running from 6th to 13th October with exclusive offers, opportunities to earn towards free stays, and incredible experiences with Marriott Bonvoy Moments. These Moments offer incredible once in a lifetime experiences that members can buy or bid on with points on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

Neal Jones, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Marriott International - Europe, Middle East & Africa: “It’s great to see so many people from the UAE with the desire to travel and keen to explore more of the world and different cultures. Week of Wonders, with enticing offers and some incredible experiences, will help to further inspire this urge to travel and help to satisfy their wanderlust - whether from using their points for VIP access to a major sports event, a weekend getaway or a bucket list trip halfway around the globe.”

Some of the special Marriott Bonvoy Moments available during the week include:

Egypt - Marvel at the Great Pyramids of Giza: Indulge in a midnight dinner featuring Egyptian cuisine with an exclusive guided tour of the Great Pyramids of Giza. Experience a meditation session inside the pyramids, which are usually closed to visitors at night, and a photography session.

Abu Dhabi - Gear Up For the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Take in the excitement on and off the track with The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Members will also meet personnel behind the top-performing team while enjoying luxurious accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Jordan - Petra Private Tour with Exclusive Local Activities + Stays: Take in one of the New Seven Wonders of the World like few can. This experience spotlights the beauty and tastes of Jordan, with a wine tasting and authentic cooking class in Aqaba. Journey to Petra for Bedouin teatime in front of the treasury in Petra, along with a private morning tour of the ancient city prior to opening. This also includes stays at Al Manara, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Saraya Aqaba and Petra Marriott Hotel.

Japan - Indulge in Omakase at W Osaka: Enjoy the ultimate Edomae sushi experience inside the Week of Wonders suite at the W Osaka. Begin with cocktails at the hotel’s living room, followed by a full “Omakase” course of six dishes and 12 sushi options.

UK - Pride of Britain Awards London Red Carpet Experience, Gala Dinner + Suite Stay: This glamorous, invitation-only Pride of Britain Awards gala experience includes a pre-awards hair appointment at Steven Carey. Regularly attended royalty, celebrities and the Prime Minister, the event begins with walking the red carpet. Later, dine among VIPs, celebrities and sports stars, ending the day in luxury in the Executive Suite at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

In addition, Marriott Bonvoy members can access a variety of other global Wonders across Marriott Bonvoy’s expansive portfolio of extraordinary brands, including:

Wonders of Escape: Members can turn their dream hotel into a reality, with 20% off at over 5,900 hotels and resorts across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

Wonders of Unwinding: Members can take advantage of 15% off at All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy® resorts, which connects travellers to the most sought-after experiences in the most coveted destinations.

Wonders of Inspiration: Week of Wonders is the perfect time to book any of the 76,000+ premium homes available with Homes & Villas by Marriott International.

Members can earn double the points on bookings made during Week of Wonders, plus earn double Elite Night Credits per stay toward Elite status.

Wonders of Adventure: Leave the to-do list behind and get lost in your bucket list instead. Earn up to 2,000 bonus points on each eligible stay, starting with your second stay. Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card holders can earn up to 4000 points. Terms apply.*

Wonders of Luxury: Experience your dream destination and take part in inspiring experiences with a folio credit of up to US$300.

Wonders of Flavour: Delight yourself with double points on extraordinary dining experiences. Twice as delicious, for a limited time only from 6 - 20 October 2022.

To explore all the Week of Wonders offers and to view the full set of terms and conditions as well to enrol in Marriott Bonvoy, please visit: http://marriottbonvoy.com/weekofwonders.

UAE: All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1027 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 6th - 15th September 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all Arabic adults (aged 18+).

Notes:

The figures are from new research from Marriott Bonvoy, the all-encompassing travel programme where members earn and redeem points seamlessly around the world at nearly 8,000 hotels, all-inclusive resorts, and home rentals through Homes & Villas by Marriott International, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards such as American Express and Mastercard in the UK. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques.

