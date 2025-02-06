DUBAI – As global leaders convene for the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYS: MMC), and Knowledge Partner of the Summit, is sharing insights on key trends reshaping governance models and the role of government in an era of rapid technological change and geopolitical shifts.

Oliver Wyman Forum’s “State Of Our World 2025” report underscores how the rise of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), coupled with evolving economic blocs and industrial policies, is prompting governments to rethink their approaches to drive innovation, ensure resilience, and meet citizen needs.

Adel Alfalasi, Partner and United Arab Emirates Head at Oliver Wyman said, “We are at an inflection point where embracing innovation is no longer an option but a necessity to remain competitive in the global arena. The rapid advancement of emerging technologies presents both unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges for GCC governments. They are embracing digital technologies to enhance service delivery, improve efficiency, and foster greater transparency and accountability. This transformation requires a shift from traditional, bureaucratic models to citizen-centric approaches that prioritize user experience and seamless online interactions.”

The State Of Our World report also highlights how the lines between economic and national security interests are blurring, with governments increasingly leveraging tools like export controls, tariffs, and investment screening to protect domestic industries and supply chains.

“As the world becomes more fragmented, deeper regional cooperation and integration will be crucial for the GCC to leverage its unique geo-strategic position, enhancing its collective resilience and global competitiveness,” Alfalasi added.

Ana Kreacic, Chief Knowledge Officer at Oliver Wyman Group and an author of the State Of Our World report, emphasized the need for a “geopolitics-first” mindset as the global order shifts toward a multipolar system with increased protectionism and economic blocs.

“Geopolitical tension, innovation breakthroughs, and competition are reshaping markets, driving a surge in industrial policies aimed at boosting self-sufficiency in strategic sectors,” said Kreacic. “Both national governments and multinational businesses must constantly review and adapt their strategies to navigate this new reality, mitigating risks while capitalizing on emerging opportunities.”

While enthusiasm for AI remains high, with 97% of organizations recognizing its value, only 17% have found their investments exceeding expectations so far, according to an Oliver Wyman survey of 300 global firms. However, sectors like healthcare and banking are emerging as early standouts, achieving double-digit cost savings and revenue growth through targeted AI applications.

Oliver Wyman’s insights emphasize the imperative for governments to foster cultures of innovation, invest in sustainable development, and prioritize human-centric policymaking to build a brighter future for all. As the State Of Our World report notes, history suggests that transformative technologies build slowly before taking off, with productivity gains surging once adoption hits 60%.

“The World Governments Summit provides a unique platform for leaders to engage in constructive dialogue, share best practices, and collectively chart a path forward,” added Alfalasi. “By embracing a collaborative approach and prioritizing the needs of our citizens, we can navigate the complexities of the 21st century and build a brighter future for all.”

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), is a management consulting firm combining deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise to help clients optimize their business, improve operations and accelerate performance. Marsh McLennan is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of over $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About the Oliver Wyman Forum

The Oliver Wyman Forum is dedicated to building leadership communities to act on shared global challenges. As Oliver Wyman’s think tank, we engage leading thinkers and undertake innovative research to inspire action. Together with our diverse community, we focus on making a difference. To stay up to date, sign up to our newsletter.

Contact: Mohaned Mahgoub

​​​​​​​Mohaned.mahgoub@oliverwyman.com