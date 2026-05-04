New global data shows 48% of women in finance aspire to entrepreneurship, with ACCA in the Middle East advancing initiatives to accelerate female leadership

Dubai, UAE: New insights from ACCA reveal a significant rise in entrepreneurial ambition among women in the finance profession, highlighting a shift in career confidence and long-term aspirations.

Early findings from ACCA’s forthcoming Global Talent Trends 2026 report show that 48% of women working in finance and accountancy now aspire to become entrepreneurs, up from 45% last year. The data, drawn from a global survey of more than 11,000 professionals across 175 countries, points to a growing drive among women to pursue leadership, independence and impact through business ownership.

The trend is particularly pronounced among younger professionals, with around half of Gen Z and Millennial women expressing ambitions to become entrepreneurs. While entrepreneurial intent remains higher among men overall, the narrowing gap signals meaningful progress in confidence and opportunity across the profession.

Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, said: “Finance and accountancy are increasingly seen as platforms for leadership and innovation. What we are seeing is a new generation of women who are not only entering the profession but actively reshaping its future, whether that’s within organisations or through entrepreneurial ventures.”

The findings come at a time when the role of finance professionals is expanding significantly, as organisations respond to increased market volatility, regulatory complexity and rapid technological change. Accountants are taking on more strategic, forward-looking roles, supporting business decision-making, strengthening risk management and helping to drive long-term value.

This shift is creating new pathways for leadership and influence, reinforcing the profession as a strong foundation for entrepreneurship and senior roles.

In parallel with these global insights, ACCA continues to strengthen its commitment to advancing women in finance across the Middle East through targeted initiatives, events and leadership development programmes.

Recent programmes in the region have focused on equipping women with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving profession shaped by digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

One such initiative, Women in Finance 2025, brought together more than 100 participants - more than double attendance from previous editions - reflecting growing demand for platforms that support female leadership development. The programme combined industry insight with immersive learning experiences, including AI-enabled leadership simulations and expert-led discussions on the future of finance.

“At ACCA, we are committed to creating opportunities that enable women to thrive at every stage of their careers. Through our initiatives in the Middle East, we are not only supporting professional development but helping to build a pipeline of future-ready leaders for the region,” Ahuja added.

While the data aligns with broader global conversations around gender equality and inclusion, ACCA emphasises that advancing women in finance requires sustained action beyond awareness moments.

By combining research, professional development and regional engagement, ACCA aims to support women in translating ambition into leadership, whether within organisations or through entrepreneurial ventures.