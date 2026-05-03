Ready residential unit sales remained aligned with recent historical norms, with March variation followed by consistent activity in April

Listing price trends remained stable, aligned to six-month patterns with ~90% of listing prices showing no change or increase, and ~1% of listing prices showing price variations below 10%

Active leases continue to grow week on week throughout 2026

Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, has released market insights covering activity over the past eight weeks, providing greater transparency on recent transaction trends and supporting a clearer understanding of market behaviour.

Residential Unit Sales in the past 8 weeks

March recorded ~2,600 residential unit sales transactions, compared to ~2,700 and ~3,100 transactions in January and February 2026, respectively. April recorded over ~3,200 transactions, exceeding January and February levels.

In value terms, April recorded over AED 13 billion in residential unit sales.

Residential Unit Ready Sales Provide a More Recent Indicator of Underlying Demand

Residential unit sales transactions are driven by off-plan and ready sales. Residential unit ready sales provide the most immediate views of current market activity and offer a more direct read of buyer demand within the period.

Over the past eight weeks, market activity followed a pattern consistent with normal variation, with strong activity in January and February, moderation in March, and April recording activity levels similar to earlier in the year. The moderation observed in March was influenced by a combination of Ramadan, the Eid Al-Fitr holiday period, weather-related disruptions, and regional dynamics.

In March 2026, ready sales recorded 482 units, with approximately AED 1.2 billion in transaction value, compared to a monthly average of approximately 560 units and AED 1.6 billion in January and February. April recorded 529 units transacted and approximately AED 1.6 billion in sales value, consistent with recent historical norms.

Off-plan Project Launches Continue in Past 8 weeks

Off-plan project launches remained active during the eight-week period, with major project launches including Modon’s Tara Park, Ohana Development’s Manchester City Yas Residences, Aldar’s Yas Park Place, and Sobha City Abu Dhabi. These launches reflect ongoing development activity across the market, with new projects continuing to be introduced over the period and continuous monitoring of off-plan sales registration within the ADREC registry in the coming weeks.

Listing Price Trends

Listing and pricing behaviour across late March and April remained aligned with historical patterns.

In March, the share of listings with price variations increased to approximately 12%, compared to an average of around 8% between October 2025 and January 2026.In April, this varied to approximately 4%, the lowest level recorded since October 2025.

Average across March & April, in line with historical norms, the share of listing prices with no change or that showed price increases was 92%. Only 8% of listings witnessed a variation in asking price, with ~90% of those showing modest asking price variations of less than 10%.

Total Residential Units with Active Leases Continue to Increase

The residential leasing market continued its upward trajectory, with active leased residential units increasing consistently on a weekly basis since the beginning of the year.

In line with trends observed over the past two to three years, growth in active leased units continues at a moderating pace, driven by high occupancy levels.

ADREC continues to publish real estate data and market insights through its official platform providing stakeholders with direct access to transaction indicators and market performance data and supporting a transparent view of market conditions as they evolve.

About The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC)

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) was established in November 2023 as an affiliate under the Department of Municipalities and Transport with the mission to accelerate growth across the real estate ecosystem in the emirate. ADREC unifies and strengthens the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi through a comprehensive regulatory framework to further enhance the efficiency of real estate and strengthen oversight, as well as increase transparency and support for residents, investors, real estate companies and professionals. ADREC’s strategy is centred around enhancing supply and growing demand through its four key sectors: Real Estate Strategy, Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Regulation, and Real Estate Transactions Management.

www.adrec.gov.ae

For media inquiries, please contact:

Heba Al-Haj | ADREC - Real Estate Promotion

Heba.Haj@adrec.gov.ae