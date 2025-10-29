Launched at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, and commissioned by Lilly, the report aligns with Vision 2030 and calls for a national plan, unified data, and workforce upskilling to support people with Alzheimer’s Disease, their families, and caregivers

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Economist Impact, commissioned by Lilly, today launched a strategic roadmap for Saudi Arabia to become a regional and global leader in Alzheimer’s disease care, supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reforms.

Saudi Arabia has already introduced several initiatives aiming to improve lives of a growing elderly population, including a National Health Strategy for the Elderly, healthcare research programs, expanded healthcare financing and delivery, and steps toward Universal Health Coverage. Changing the narrative, Alzheimer’s disease in Saudi Arabia launched during the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, outlines how these efforts can be accelerated to establish KSA’s position as a global leader in Alzheimer’s Disease care.

"While broader national initiatives on healthcare, ageing population, and innovation may have indirect benefits for those living with Alzheimer’s Disease and their families, a dedicated national plan is critical to accelerate progress. This report[1] Changing the narrative, Alzheimer’s disease in Saudi Arabia provides policymakers with a clear pathway to improve outcomes for patients, families, and caregivers – and to establish stronger standards of care regionally and beyond," said Elly Vaughan, Principal, Health Policy at Economist Impact.

“Alzheimer's Disease is a devastating condition that affects not only patients, but their families and loved ones too. Saudi Arabia’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and progressive policies meant the Kingdom is well-placed to build an innovative care model that sets a new standard for the region and beyond,” said Mostafa Abdelrahman, President and General Manager of Lilly in the Saudi Arabia Regional Headquarter. “As scientific advances reshape early detection and provide new care options, Lilly is committed to working with healthcare leaders to ensure equitable access to innovation, optimize clinical pathways, and help deliver better outcomes for patients across the Kingdom.”

Changing the narrative, Alzheimer’s disease in Saudi Arabia is a report based on insights from industry experts and global best practices, highlights four focus areas for policymakers. It emphasizes:

The need for a national Alzheimer's Disease policy in collaboration with healthcare stakeholders, drawing on the World Health Organization’s recommended priority areas[2]

Recognizing dementia as a public health priority

Raising awareness

Building dementia-friendly communities and reducing risk factors

Improving care pathways

Supporting care providers

Strengthening data systems

And advancing research and innovation.

The report also stresses that a national Alzheimer's Disease registry can provide better data to inform resource allocation, and monitor and evaluate the impact of new policies and care pathways. The National Health Information Center already runs a number of disease registries and could provide support through sharing knowledge and information architecture. Furthermore, Primary care staff are typically the first point of contact for people with Alzheimer’s. Training and upskilling them is essential to improve disease early detection. Care will improve access to timely diagnosis an essential element in Alzheimer’s disease. Finally, the report encourages healthcare professionals and disease advocacy groups to support Vision 2030 reforms to improve access to holistic care for people with Alzheimer's Disease.

Together, these actions can position Saudi Arabia as a leader in Alzheimer’s Disease - advancing science, care, and support for millions of people across the Kingdom and the Middle East.

[1] Economist Impact: Changing the narrative: Alzheimer’s disease in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. August 2025.

[2] World Health Organization. Global Action Plan on the Public Health Response to Dementia. 2017. https://iris.who.int/server/api/core/bitstreams/2098e5be-c7f3-4365-aebf-36204459794f/content