An extensive study of 5014 tech professionals and 6178 employers across 20 countries in the EMEA region shows that the Middle East tech space is more progressive than that of Europe, with more Middle East tech professionals using AI than anywhere in Europe, and more Middle East organisations offering AI training and support than almost anywhere else in the EMEA region.

The data from Hays, the world’s leading specialist in workforce solutions and recruitment, shows that while tech professionals across the whole EMEA region are keen to develop their skills with AI, with 82% desiring AI training, decisionmakers at organisations are more hesitant, as only 31% are currently recommending the use of AI.

Commenting on the data, Oliver Kowalski, Regional Managing Director at Hays Middle East, said:

“Of course, AI has its risks, but it is here to stay and those that embrace it will reap its rewards. This new data brings to light a competitive advantage for companies in the Middle East looking to hire developers, data and infrastructure professionals, cyber security talent and other tech specialists. It shows these people’s thirst for AI training, for working on innovative projects with the latest iterations of technologies. That Middle Eastern tech professionals and companies are a step ahead of their European counterparts is something that should be highlighted – your company’s AI initiatives and vision should be explained to prospective new hires to encourage them to join.”

Key findings from the report:

56% of Tech Professionals in the Middle East are using AI, more than in any European country. In Italy, just 28% of tech professionals are using AI, and in France just 29%.

68% of tech professionals in GCC region associate AI with increased productivity and efficiency and 50% are already using AI tools as a communication assistant.

66% of all Software Developers are using AI to write or debug code.

AI is a key area that tech specialists want to develop – 82% of all EMEA tech professionals desire AI training, rising as high as 92% in The Netherlands and 89% in Spain.

Only 30% of all employers in the EMEA region are currently recommending use of AI (31% in decision making roles).

Only 24% of tech professionals in the GCC region have received training or support to adopt AI technologies in their work, but this is higher than all European countries apart from The Netherlands (27%).

The data and analysis from the study is freely available on an interactive report, The Tech Talent Explorer, which compares AI adoption, salaries, and talent attraction factors for tech professionals across the EMEA region. It can be accessed here: https://salary-guides.haysplc.com/tech-talent-explorer

