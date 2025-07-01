Dubai, UAE: Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, has released its latest META Intelligence Insights Report (May 2025) offering a detailed snapshot of the region’s evolving threat landscape.The report highlights an alarming rise in stolen credentials and payment data, with Kenya, Turkey, and Egypt among the most affected countries. As cybercriminal activity grows more aggressive and sophisticated, Group-IB is calling on organisations across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) to adopt stronger digital hygiene practices to protect against the surge in credential theft, banking fraud, and malware-driven breaches.

Key findings from the Group-IB May 2025 Report:

Top Malware Families: RedLine (23.4%), LummaC2 (22.9%), and Raccoon (19.4%) were the leading tools behind stolen data.

Most Affected Countries: Kenya (23.1%), Turkey (21.7%), and Egypt (12.4%) recorded the highest volumes of compromised accounts.

Bank Card Breaches: The GCC region led in compromised card data (47.1%), followed by South Africa and Egypt.

With the threat landscape evolving rapidly, Group-IB urges individuals, businesses, and institutions across the META region to take immediate, informed action to secure their digital environments. Proactive education, the right technologies, and timely intelligence are essential tools in staying one step ahead of cybercriminals.

Read the full May 2025 META Intelligence Insights Report here.

ABOUT GROUP-IB

Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centres in the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB analyses and neutralises regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defence through its industry-leading Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, EUROPOL, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Aite-Novarica, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.