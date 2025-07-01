89% want AI-driven shopping tools — from virtual try-ons to voice search — to guide their decisions

Dubai, UAE: Social commerce is rapidly becoming the new e-commerce as a vast majority of UAE consumers (86%) say they have already made a purchase via social media, and 96% expect these platforms to become their primary shopping destination by 2030. This is according to the findings of DHL’s E-Commerce Trends Report 2025, which draws on insights from 24,000 online shoppers across 24 key global markets, including the UAE.

The report underscores how the traditional e-commerce website is increasingly being replaced — or bypassed — by social platforms as consumers are turning to apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook not just for discovery, but for purchase. The power of influence also plays a critical role, as 93% of shoppers in the UAE say viral trends and social buzz influence their buying decisions. Facebook and Instagram, in particular, are driving change in the UAE, where 69% and 68% of online shoppers report buying through the app. This shift signals a major transformation in how and where brands need to engage with their audiences, and calls for seamless, mobile-native experiences built for in-app conversion.

"Our E-Commerce Trends Report underscores how UAE shoppers are becoming far more discerning as they increasingly rely on devices to make purchases. To succeed in today’s competitive e-commerce market, online retailers need to understand how they can attract a diverse mix of shoppers and turn these browsers into repeat buyers. The rise of the environmentally-conscious shopper also marks a transformational shift in buying behavior – one that retailers should not take lightly," states Samer Kaissi, CEO of Gulf Cluster and UAE Country Manager at DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa.

Delivery remains the No. 1 conversion killer and the biggest drivers of cart abandonment, with 84% of consumers in the UAE saying they would abandon their purchase if their preferred delivery option is not available. Just as critically, 85% will leave if the return process doesn’t match their expectations. Trust also plays a major role, with 67% of shoppers in the UAE reporting that they will not buy from a retailer if they don’t trust the delivery and returns provider. A vast majority (82%) also now consider sustainability when making online purchases and 42% have actively abandoned their carts due to sustainability concerns. These expectations emphasize the importance of transparent, customer-centric logistics strategies — not just as an operational concern, but as a core part of the conversion funnel.

One of the most highly anticipated and demanded innovations among consumers is virtual try-ons, AI-powered shopping assistants, and voice-enabled product search. Shopping via voice commands is already on the rise, with 59% shoppers in the UAE making purchases hands-free. Additionally, 68% of shoppers in the UAE express willingness to participate in recycling or buy-back programs offered by retailers. These behaviors point to a growing expectation that brands will not only reduce their footprint, but actively empower consumers to shop more sustainably.

DHL’s insights provide a clear roadmap for retailers aiming to capture the attention of today's diverse shopper demographics. By embracing technology, prioritizing sustainability, and understanding the evolving preferences of consumers, businesses can transform challenges into opportunities. Further insights and information as well as the full report are available under the following link: dhl.com/e-commerce-report or dhl.com/reports

About the DHL E-Commerce Trends Report 2025

The E-Commerce Trends Report 2025 surveyed 24,000 consumers from Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Its findings offer actionable insights for e-commerce brands seeking to meet changing expectations, personalize experiences, and create growth through smarter logistics and innovation.

