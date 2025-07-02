Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” released its Monthly Market Review report for June 2025. Kuwait equity market was positive during June 2025, bringing the market’s YTD gains to 14.8%. Kuwait’s All Share Index gained 4.2% during the month supported by easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Consumer staples and real estate sectors were the top gainers, rising 9.1% and 7.7% respectively. The banking sector index increased by 6.2% for the month. Among banking stocks, Kuwait International Bank and Burgan Bank were the top gainers, rising 15.9% and 8.7% respectively during the month. KIB has disclosed that a board member has bought 50,000 shares in the company. Burgan Bank has also disclosed purchase of shares by North Africa Holding, a subsidiary KIPCO Group, as part of its disclosures on insider transaction. Warba Bank and Gulf Bank continued to gain for the month, rising by 8.5% and 7.2% respectively amid ongoing merger discussions. Among Premier Market stocks, Mezzan Holding was the top gainer after KIB, rising 10.0%. Kuwait’s consumer price index increased by 2.25% y/y in May 2025 with food and beverage price inflation rising by 4.7% y/y. Following the passage of debt law in March 2025, Kuwait is planning to borrow about KD 6 billion in FY 2025-26, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P GCC Composite index gained 3.0% in June 2025. Saudi equity index gained by 1.6% during the month, amid broad-based gains. Saudi Aramco declined by 2.7% during the month, pressured by decline in oil prices in latter part of the month. Abu Dhabi’s equity index increased by 2.8% in June 2025, supported by gains in blue-chips. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Aldar Properties gained 12.1% and 7.3% respectively for the month. Dubai’s equity index gained 4.1% for the month, supported by gains in blue chips. Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) and Salik Company gained by 9.9% and 5.8% respectively for the month. Salik Company’s strong 2024 performance supported its share price in June. Qatar’s equity markets gained 2.7% for the month, supported by gains in natural gas prices.

Saudi Arabia’s GDP for Q1 2025 grew by 3.4% y/y, higher than the 2.7% y/y growth reported earlier in its flash estimates, on account of smaller annual decline from the oil sector and stronger private sector growth. Fitch has affirmed UAE's AA rating with a stable outlook, citing robust financial buffers despite regional risks and hydrocarbon dependence. UAE’s central bank has lowered its 2025 GDP growth forecast for the country to 4.4% y/y, down from earlier estimate of 4.7% y/y, citing lower oil prices, slowdown in global economic activity and increased uncertainty.

Global markets were positive during June 2025, supported by de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, progress on trade deal between U.S and China and dovish comments from U.S Fed. The MSCI World and S&P 500 indices rose by 4.2% and 5.0% respectively for the month. According to U.S-China deal, U.S. would charge a 55% tariff on imported Chinese goods while China would charge a 10% tariff on U.S. imports. U.S has also agreed to allow Chinese students to study in its universities, while China would remove export restrictions on rare earths. The MSCI EM index gained 5.7% during the month. Chinese equities rose by 2.9%, supported by reports on U.S-China trade deal. South Korean and Taiwan equities gained 13.9% and 4.3%, respectively, supported by election results (South Korea) and positive trade talks with US (Taiwan)

The U.S inflation stood at 2.4% y/y in May 2025, slightly up from the 2.3% y/y reading in April 2025. While inflation numbers are being closely followed, they are yet to show significant impact from the tariffs. The U.S labor market added 139,000 jobs in May, down from 147,000 jobs added in April, indicating emerging weakness amid policy uncertainty.

The yield on the 10-year US treasury notes declined 17 bps during the month to 4.24%. U.S Fed held rates steady at 4.25%-4.5% in June 2025, citing persisting risk of inflation. The central bank maintained its expectation of 50-bps rate cuts for 2025, but lowered rate expectation for 2026 and 2027 by 25 bps each to a target rate of 3.50%-3.75% and 3.25%-3.50%, respectively. U.S Fed has also lowered its economic growth expectations for 2025 to 1.4% y/y, from 1.7% y/y estimated in March 2025.

Oil (Brent) prices closed the month at USD 67.6 per barrel, rising by 5.8% during the month. The commodity was volatile during June amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and U.S-China trade talks, closing at USD 78.85 per barrel on 19th June 2025, its highest close price in five months. However, in the latter part of the month, easing of tensions, expectations of further output hike by OPEC+ in its July meeting and progress in U.S-China trade deal pressured prices. OPEC+ is expected to further increase its output by 411,000 bpd from August 2025. Gold prices closed at USD 3,303, marginally up by 0.4% for the month.

Further developments on geopolitical tensions and trade talks would be closely watched by the markets. With the U.S President’s tariff pause ending on July 09, 2025, finer details on tariff implementation and their impact on the economy and inflation would impact markets. Given the minimal expected impact from U.S tariffs on GCC, impact of tariffs on oil demand, continued unwinding of production cuts and performance of non-oil economy would be key market determinants for GCC equities.

