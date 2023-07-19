- 5,045 Injured, +15% vs. 2021 (4,377)
- 3,945 Major Accidents, +13% vs. 2021 (3,488)
- 65% of the Fatalities (57% of the Injured) linked to 5 violations: Distracted Driving, Sudden Deviation, Tailgating, Driving under the Influence of Banned Substances, Negligence and Inattention.
- Young road users in the age bracket below 30 years are the most vulnerable, accounting for 41% of Fatalities and 53% of the Injured
Dubai: The UAE continues the successful journey to reducing the number of fatalities on our roads. The Ministry of Interior (MOI) just uploaded ‘open data’ road safety statistics for 2022, stating 343 road fatalities, a reduction of -10% vs. 2021 (381). The long-term trend is even more remarkable, as the last time the UAE reported more than 1,000 traffic fatalities (1,072) was in the year 2008, resulting in a -68% drop of road fatalities over the last 13 years.
Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE comments on the findings: “We are grateful to MOI for releasing the 2022 road safety statistics in great detail. The strongest indicator in road safety is the number of fatalities, and as this number is decreasing, it is of course wonderful news for the UAE. However, the rise in accidents and injuries is alarming, substantiating the need for a continued focus on road safety.
The main 5 violations accounting for 65% of fatalities (57% of injured) must be tackled. All involved public and private stakeholders are urged to consider how they can contribute to improving the situation, for example by running engaging awareness campaigns and initiatives. Ideally, schools and employers should play a vital role in addressing the road users under their influence. Possibly, the legal framework and enforcement could be further developed.
A special focus on the vulnerable segment of young road users seems necessary. Safe habits should be created already at kindergarten and school level, the driving school education could be revisited, staged driving licenses and monitoring technologies for novice drivers should be considered.
The share of motorcycles in major accidents (16%) seems over-proportionally high and more should to be done to protect the vulnerable riders.”
In 2022, 5 major violations lead to 65% of the fatalities: 1. Distracted Driving (85; 25%), 2. Sudden Deviation / Lane Swerving (48; 14%), 3. Tailgating (32; 9%), 4. Driving under the Influence of banned Substances (30; 9%), 5. Negligence and Inattention (29; 8%).
Other main violations are Red Light Violations (15; 4%); Entering a Road without checking it is clear (14; 4%); Lane Discipline (14; 4%) and Lack of Appreciation for Road Users (14; 4%).
|
TYPE OF VIOLATION / MISBEHAVIOR
|
FATALITIES
|
%
|
INJURED
|
%
|
Distracted Driving
|
85
|
25%
|
748
|
15%
|
Sudden deviation
|
48
|
14%
|
821
|
16%
|
Not leaving enough space / Tailgating
|
32
|
9%
|
651
|
13%
|
Driving under the influence
|
30
|
9%
|
275
|
5%
|
Negligence and inattention
|
29
|
8%
|
398
|
8%
|
Red Light Jumping
|
15
|
4%
|
289
|
6%
|
Entering a road without making sure it is safe
|
14
|
4%
|
516
|
10%
|
Lane Discipline
|
14
|
4%
|
345
|
7%
|
Lack of appreciation for road users
|
14
|
4%
|
339
|
7%
|
Fatigue
|
12
|
3%
|
50
|
1%
|
Stopping in the middle of the road
|
11
|
3%
|
32
|
1%
|
Going against the direction of traffic
|
7
|
2%
|
139
|
3%
|
Speeding
|
6
|
2%
|
109
|
2%
|
Pedestrian crossing violations
|
5
|
1%
|
88
|
2%
|
Wrong Overtaking
|
4
|
1%
|
33
|
1%
|
Fire/ Explosion
|
3
|
1%
|
15
|
0%
|
Others
|
14
|
4%
|
197
|
4%
|
TOTAL
|
343
|
100%
|
5045
|
100%
Abu Dhabi is reporting 127 fatalities and 1,756 injured; Dubai 120/2,161; Ras Al Khaimah 34/411; Sharjah 33/320; Ajman 13/166; Umm Al Quwain 12/46 and Fujairah 4/185.
Major accidents were caused by these vehicle classes: light vehicles 66%, motorcycle 16%, buses (light and heavy) 7%, heavy freight 5%.
Young road users remain a major cause of concern. The segment below age 30 accounts for 41% of the fatalities and 53% of the injured.
|
AGE
|
FATALITIES
|
%
|
INJURED
|
%
|
below 18
|
19
|
6%
|
485
|
10%
|
18-30
|
122
|
36%
|
2174
|
43%
|
31-45
|
134
|
39%
|
1775
|
35%
|
46-60
|
50
|
15%
|
486
|
10%
|
60 and more
|
18
|
5%
|
125
|
2%
|
Total
|
343
|
100%
|
5045
|
100%
|
below 30
|
141
|
41%
|
2659
|
53%
Evening/night is the most dangerous time to be on the road, as 37% of fatalities and 40% of injuries happen then.
|
Daytime
|
FATALITIES
|
%
|
INJURED
|
%
|
morning
|
100
|
29%
|
1230
|
24%
|
noon
|
61
|
18%
|
978
|
19%
|
afternoon
|
55
|
16%
|
804
|
16%
|
evening
|
127
|
37%
|
2033
|
40%
|
|
343
|
100%
|
5045
|
100%
Road users cannot let their guard down on weekends, as most of the fatalities and injured are to be lamented on Saturdays and Sundays with 16% respectively.
|
|
FATALITIES
|
%
|
INJURED
|
%
|
Monday
|
39
|
11%
|
657
|
13%
|
Tuesday
|
43
|
13%
|
677
|
13%
|
Wednesday
|
48
|
14%
|
641
|
13%
|
Thursday
|
51
|
15%
|
717
|
14%
|
Friday
|
52
|
15%
|
739
|
15%
|
Saturday
|
55
|
16%
|
818
|
16%
|
Sunday
|
55
|
16%
|
796
|
16%
|
|
343
|
100%
|
5045
|
100%
January and March stand out as the most dangerous months out on our roads.
|
|
FATALITIES
|
%
|
INJURED
|
%
|
Grand Total
|
%
|
January
|
33
|
10%
|
532
|
11%
|
565
|
10%
|
February
|
28
|
8%
|
408
|
8%
|
436
|
8%
|
March
|
31
|
9%
|
541
|
11%
|
572
|
11%
|
April
|
34
|
10%
|
455
|
9%
|
489
|
9%
|
May
|
23
|
7%
|
440
|
9%
|
463
|
9%
|
June
|
33
|
10%
|
375
|
7%
|
408
|
8%
|
July
|
34
|
10%
|
345
|
7%
|
379
|
7%
|
August
|
20
|
6%
|
384
|
8%
|
404
|
7%
|
September
|
26
|
8%
|
358
|
7%
|
384
|
7%
|
October
|
26
|
8%
|
400
|
8%
|
426
|
8%
|
November
|
21
|
6%
|
389
|
8%
|
410
|
8%
|
December
|
34
|
10%
|
418
|
8%
|
452
|
8%
|
343
|
100%
|
5045
|
100%
|
5388
|
100%
Source: https://moi.gov.ae/en/Open.Data.aspx
About RoadSafetyUAE:
RoadSafetyUAE’s vision is to contribute to reducing the number of road traffic fatalities, injuries and accidents in the UAE. RoadSafetyUAE’s mission is to raise the awareness for our cause and for proper conduct on our roads, in an engaging manner and on a broadly communicated and permanent basis. RoadSafetyUAE’s award-winning platform engages with all involved stakeholders: public entities, the media, the private sector / corporate social responsibility (CSR) minded partners, and the individual road users. ‘Tips & Tricks’ for the proper and safe conduct are RoadSafetyUAE’s content backbone, provided for more than 60 topics of road safety, all specifically relevant to the UAE. More information can be found on www.RoadSafetyUAE.com
