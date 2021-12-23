For the third year in a row, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) sponsors “TAMAKAN” training program for fresh Kuwaiti graduates, as part of its strategic partnership with “Creative Confidence”.

The online registration for TAMAKAN” training program for fresh Kuwaiti graduates continues through https://www.creativeconfidence.co/tamakan/ until 28th December 2021.

The program will start on January 18 until 27th March 2022. TAMAKAN is a full-time commitment program that extends for 10 weeks, 5 days a week, from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm.

The program is a full-time commitment. NBK will be hosting the program and providing a real business challenge that participants will work on into the final stages of the training sessions.

NBK Public Relations Officer, Asmaa Bin Hussain, said: “The program helps participants gain real, relevant experience and develop their skills. Participants will get exposed to the latest methods and tools that helps them in designing solutions and shaping ideas in any field. After completing the program, participants can add this experience to their resume.”

Bin Hussain added: “The program stands as a good opportunity for Kuwaiti nationals who recently graduated from university and are currently unemployed”.

As to the process of joining the program, the applicants should fill an online form needs to be and accordingly if the candidate fits the required profile, they will be contacted via email and for an interview. Following all interviews, the candidates will be notified of the results.

NBK believes in the youth of Kuwait and is very keen and committed to support youth development. Its partnership in this program reflects the bank’s beliefs and effort in offering unique opportunities for the Kuwaiti youth.

TAMAKAN Program offers recent graduates a unique development opportunity before starting their first job. TAMAKAN is organized by Creative confidence in collaboration with NBK. “Creative Confidence” is a Kuwaiti based consulting and training company that specializes in creativity, innovation and collaboration.

