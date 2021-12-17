Dubai, United Arab Emirates: An exciting line-up of family-friendly festivities, super-sales, and mega promotions are in the offing to celebrate Qatar’s National Day on 18 December. Also known as Founder's Day, this day marks the country’s unification in 1878.

The festivities, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), are a hallmark of the strong brotherly ties that exist between the two nations of UAE and Qatar.

All participating hotels, stores, and landmarks taking part in the Qatar National Day celebrations will follow important health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “As the world opens up again and returns to normalcy, we look forward to welcoming travelers from Qatar to Dubai to celebrate their national day. This day marks an important event in Qatar's history and we want to highlight our continued support to our Qatari brothers and sisters and welcome them with open arms. The festivities organised throughout Dubai recognize how far the country has come and become a distinct torchbearer for other nations to follow suit. We wish everyone a very happy and joyous national day.”

Here, DFRE outlines the key activities, promotions and more taking place across the city:

DUBAI LANDMARK PROJECTIONS

On 18 December, the Dubai Frame will be lit up in purple-red (maroon) and white - the colours of the Qatari flag to mark the country’s National Day and highlight the close ties between the two nations. On the same day, the Bluewaters Island at Ain Dubai would welcome visitors from Qatar along with Dubai residents and visitors to a spectacular LED Light Activation to mark the important occasion in style.

RETAIL ACTIVATIONS

Call it Spring will thrill customers by handing out AED 100 gift vouchers on purchases of AED 500. The brand will also wow shoppers by offering super promotions on multiple products across its outlets in The Dubai Mall, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, City Centre Deira, Arabian Center, Dubai Outlet Mall, BurJuman, and the Mall of the Emirates.

LA VIE EN ROSE will brighten shoppers' mood by offering unparalleled discounts and promotions on select products in multiple locations including Dubai Outlet Mall, BurJuman, The Dubai Mall, the Mall of the Emirates, and Ibn Battuta Mall.

ALDO is offering irresistible deals to delight its customers. At any purchase of AED 350 or more, shoppers can get their hands on a 50 AED voucher while spending AED 600 will get them a 100 AED voucher. This promotion is available across their various outlets throughout Dubai.

For makeup and beauty enthusiasts out there, Sephora is offering a free palette from its Sephora Collection Brand on the purchase of items worth AED 250 or more. Shoppers can also get their hands on the brand’s signature leather pouches and pins by spending AED 350. This offer is valid across Sephora stores in Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, The Dubai Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, City Walk, The Beach, and The Outlet Village.

A huge number of other brands participating in Qatar’s National Day celebrations include Aizone, Al Motahajiba, Alessandro Dell Acqua, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Brand Bazaar, Kipling, and L’Occitane among several others.

EVENTS

HOTELS

Sofitel The Palm Hotel is offering guests an unforgettable holiday experience with family-friendly accommodation and lots of fun activities. By signing up as a member of their ALL - Accor Live Limitless and booking a two-night stay, guests can save 25 per cent on their hotel bookings and a chance to win one million Reward Points. This offer is valid until 30 April 2022.

W Hotel Palm Jumeirah invites guests to enjoy an unmatchable getaway experience and avail irresistible discounts. The hotel is offering complimentary breakfast and up to 25 per cent off on Away Spa’s spectacular (select) massages. Guests can also enjoy 25 per cent discount across all F&B venues, Sunset Hour at SoBe with great promotional discounts on select beverages and WET Deck’s Buy One Get One Free beverage package will also be up for grabs. To top it all off, kids under 12 years old stay and dine for free!

Guests with a penchant for luxury living can pamper themselves with a spectacular stay at The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre and earn shopping vouchers worth AED 300 each - applicable per room per night. Offer is valid until 28 December 2021.

A number of other hotels are also offering exclusive discounts and promotions for guests throughout Dubai who want to make the Qatar National Day special for themselves and their families. These include the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swissotel AlMurooj Hotel, and the Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection.

