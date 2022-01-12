Dubai, UAE – Philips Foundation, which aims to provide access to quality healthcare for disadvantaged communities, has teamed up with Philips Lebanon to donate oxygen concentrators and ventilators through Lebanese NGO, SESOBEL, to urgently improve access to oxygen and ICU ventilation in Lebanon.

Lebanon has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing a significant shortage of critical medical devices in the country. As a solution, the Philips Foundation and Philips Lebanon are teaming up to donate critically needed oxygen concentrators and ventilators through Lebanese NGO SESOBEL. The aim is to help fulfill the urgent need to better equip healthcare professionals and hospitals within Lebanon, and for patients in need to have better access to treatment.



In addition to the donation, Philips will also provide training to healthcare professionals operating the equipment.

“As a leading health technology company, we are honored to be supporting the healthcare systems in Lebanon to alleviate the severity of the crisis,” said Vincenzo Ventricelli, CEO Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Philips. “In collaboration with the Philips Foundation, we look forward to fulfilling this urgent need, helping hospitals, health professionals, and patients in Lebanon with our oxygen concentrators and ventilators through SESOBEL.”

Accredited by UNICEF, SESOBEL is a non-governmental organization founded in 1976 by Yvonne Chami, aiming to provide social services for the welfare of Lebanese children and those most in need.

“We are grateful to have both Philips and the Philips Foundation on board to help us equip those most in need with the required healthcare innovations, allowing us to continue providing welfare services and emergency assistance throughout the country,” said Fadia SAFI the CEO of SESOBEL. “Together, we look forward to lending a helping hand to the community through this pandemic.”

About the Philips Foundation

The mission of the Philips Foundation is to reduce healthcare inequality by providing access to quality healthcare for disadvantaged communities through innovation, reflecting our commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages) and 17 (Revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development). We do this by deploying Philips expertise, innovative products and solutions, by collaborating with key partners around the world, and by providing financial support for innovations that help improve healthcare provision in a sustainable way. More information on the Philips Foundation can be found at www.philips-foundation.com.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Sesobel

SESOBEL is a non-governmental organization founded in 1976, for the welfare of the child with disability and his family.

SESOBEL takes all possible steps to implement a coherent and monitored service of assisting children with disability and to accompany their families as partners in facing life’s challenges, and works equally hard with all elements of society for them to recognize the value, dignity, and respect for children with disabilities.

More than 1300 children suffering from intellectual and/or motor disabilities or from autism, are taken care of in terms of medical, social, educational, rehabilitation, and human assistance.

For more details Do not hesitate to surf the website : www.sesobel.org

