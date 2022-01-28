‘Bangkóta Meals' take centerstage with 13 restaurants highlighting the Philippines' best of the best food products

FIESTAVAGANZA on January 26 exhibited the the Philippines’ diversity, culture, as well as investments and trade potential through a trade fair and networking event

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai amplifies its activities for UAE nationals, residents and tourists within and outside the confines of the pavilion across several exciting and engaging events this week.

These include a festival of flavorful ‘Inihaw’ (grilled) meals at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel and collaborative networking opportunities at the Imaginarium. Here are the events you shouldn’t miss.

Experience ‘Inihaw’ (BBQ) in Dubai (January until February 2, 2022)

The Philippines Food Festival begins its second leg featuring ‘Inihaw’ (grilled) cuisine. The Nomad Restaurant at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel offers hot-off-the-grill dishes, also known as ‘inasal’ or ‘sinugba’ in the Philippines, alongside other delectable cuisine curated by three of the most seasoned Filipino chefs based in Dubai.

Running until February 2, 2022, diners of the restaurant will enjoy a Filipino buffet station with a dedicated live grill station of savoury ‘Inihaw’ dishes this Friday. In addition, those who crave the taste of Filipino food with a modern twist can enjoy a special Filipino-themed set menu during weekdays.

The Philippines Food Festival is one of the highlights of the country’s participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The four-month long event, aims to promote the Philippines’ culinary culture and food tourism to a global audience, as well as mainstream its food industry to an international market.

Bangkóta Meals (February 3 until March 31, 2022)

Running alongside the Philippines Food Festival is the special offering of the ‘Bangkóta Meals’ in elected Filipino restaurants in the UAE. The Philippine Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates’ (PBC-DNE) League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs (LFBE) has tapped 13 of its member restaurants to take part in this gastronomic experience and re-imagine some of the most iconic Filipino dishes.

Specially curated dishes take on the helm of the ‘Bangkóta Meals’ – inspired by the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Bangkóta, which translates to ‘coral reef’ in old Tagalog.

Participating restaurants from the PBC-LFBE include the Agemono Grill Restaurant, Draft Corner Café, Face Café, Joy Bubble Coffee Shop, Kubyertos Cuisine, Off the Hook, OunceDxb, Paluto Restaurant, Panadero Pastry Shop, The Catch Seafoods and Grill Restaurant, The Desert Wok, Zutto Suki, and Shokuji Sushi.

Customers will enjoy these delicious and reimagined ‘Bangkóta Meals’ until March 31, 2022, coinciding with the final day of Expo 2020 Dubai.

FIESTAVAGANZA: A celebration of Filipino culture, products, services in the Middle East (January 26, 2022)

The Philippines' multicultural landscape and its top quality export products and services spanning 7,107 islands all come together in an afternoon filled with exciting events, fostering the spirit of international collaboration and creativity.

FIESTAVAGANZA was positioned to be the Philippines Pavilion’s must-see event especially for entrepreneurs, investors, and consumers with hundreds of potential partners in attendance. The event, held in partnership with Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Sandbox ME, took place on January 26, 2022, at The Imaginarium.

It also aimed to activate business expansion from physical stores to the digital landscape, the event witnessed the convergence of key media personnel, international delegates, and trade and investments stakeholders who will help magnify reach of key businesses in the Philippines and the UAE, as well as the wider South East Asia and Middle Eastern regions, respectively.

-Ends-

About The Bangkóta - Philippines Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai

Bangkóta is the name and inspiration for the pavilion of Philippines at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is held from October 1, 2021— March 31, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The pavilion, organically shaped like the Bangkóta—the ancient term for “coral reef” in the language Tagalog—updates knowledge about the Philippines, an archipelagic nation that nourished a collective, sea-oriented culture for millennia.

By calling attention to the coral reef-like qualities of Filipinos—such as an inclination for hyper-connectivity—the pavilion offers clues into a people who can build vibrant communities anywhere and everywhere in the world.

Remaining interconnected with each other as Filipinos, even though massive diaspora, the Philippines’ global stage is held together digitally. In the past 4000 years, as their Austronesian ancestors spread throughout island Southeast Asia and then embarked across the Pacific, they were and still are connected by the oceans of the world.

The Philippines pavilion evokes this hardy, traveling people in the Sustainability District of the Expo, poetically emphasizing cultural sustainability through the millennia. In a plot size of 3163.25 sqm, the pavilion presents contemporary expressions in architecture, art, and design that links the deep past with the future of connectivity for the Filipino.

It is conceptualized and actualized by Architect Royal Pineda of Budji+Royal Architecture+Design and independent curator Marian Pastor Roces, collaborating with unusual synchrony with Assistant Secretary Rosario Virginia Gaetos of the Department of Trade and Industry, who also serves as Alternate Commissioner General of the Philippine Organizing Committee (POC).

Bangkóta aligns with the theme of this forthcoming Expo 2020 – “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” – with a riveting image of the Philippines and its people as truly global.

