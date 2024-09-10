Dubai, UAE – XTB, a leading global fintech offering an online investing platform and mobile app, is proud to announce the appointment of Salma Tabbech as its new Sales Director. With years of experience in the UAE’s and global financial services industry, Salma brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to her new role. Her leadership is expected to be instrumental in driving the company’s growth and enhancing its market position globally.

Throughout her career in strategic relationships management positions, Tabbech has been recognized for her ability to build and maintain strategic relationships with key stakeholders in the financial services sector. Her deep understanding of the industry's complexities and her passion for leading clients to success in the international trading world through technology have enabled her to manage the demands of highly discerning investor clients. Salma’s client-centric approach and strategic mindset align perfectly with XTB’s mission to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to its clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Salma to the XTB family,” said Achraf Drid, Managing Director at XTB MENA. “Her proven ability to build strategic relationships and deliver outstanding results for international traders make her the ideal person to lead our sales team. We are confident that under her leadership, XTB will continue to strengthen its market presence and achieve new levels of success.”

“Having devoted my professional life to understanding the international environment of modern trading and the needs of global investors in Dubai and abroad, joining the internationally recognized XTB team is quite a distinction. I’m eager to evolve with this challenge and bring my expertise on long-lasting client relationships and innovative approach to trading to the table”, said Salma Tabbech, XTB’s new Sales Director at XTB MENA..

Salma’s appointment as Global Sales Director marks a significant milestone for XTB as the company continues to expand its global footprint. Her extensive experience and insights into the financial services industry will be crucial in shaping the company’s sales strategy and driving growth through innovation in new and existing markets. Salma’s leadership is expected to foster a culture of excellence and innovation within the sales team, positioning XTB for continued success in the coming years.

About XTB

XTB is a global fintech company that provides individual investors with instant access to financial markets from around the world through an innovative online investing platform and the XTB mobile app. Founded in Poland in 2004, we currently support over 1 million customers globally in achieving their investment ambitions.

At XTB, we are committed to the ongoing development of the online investing platform enabling our customers to trade 6,200+ instruments including stocks, ETFs, CFDs based on currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. With the recent launch of Investment Plans, a long-term passive investing product, our clients can now unlock the growing potential of ETFs and diversify their portfolios effectively. In the key markets, we're offering interest rates on uninvested funds enabling investors to put their money to work and benefit even when they aren't actively investing.

Our online platform is a top destination not only for investing but also for market analysis and education. We offer an extensive library of educational materials, videos, webinars, and courses to help our customers become better investors irrespective of their trading experience. Our customer service team provides support in 18 languages and is available 24/5 via email, chat, or phone.

In over two decades of activity in the financial markets, we have expanded our reach to more than 1,000 employees. XTB is headquartered in Poland with offices in multiple countries across the globe, including the UK, Germany, Romania, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, France, Dubai and Chile.

Since 2016, XTB shares have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. We are regulated by the world’s largest supervisory authorities: the Financial Conduct Authority, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and the Financial Services Commission.

Visit xtb.com for more information.

Investing is risky. Invest responsibly.

