XS.com, the award-winning global FinTech and financial services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marios Skitsas as its new Senior Product Manager. This strategic hire underscores XS.com’s commitment to strengthening its product offerings and delivering exceptional trading experiences to its clients worldwide.

Marios Skitsas brings over a decade of experience in product management and development. In his new role, he will lead XS.com's product strategy, focusing on enhancing and expanding the company's product portfolio. His mission is to deliver innovative, reliable, and user-centric financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of traders.

Marios is known for his hands-on approach to product management. He has a proven track record of leading cross-functional teams, optimizing product delivery, and driving growth through impactful product enhancements. At XS.com, he will focus on creating products that offer seamless, secure, and efficient trading experiences.

“I am excited to join XS.com and contribute to its mission of delivering world-class trading solutions,” said Marios Skitsas, Senior Product Manager of XS.com. “I look forward to working with the team to enhance our product offerings and ensure we continue to provide traders with powerful tools that make a real difference in their trading journey.”

Mohamad Ibrahim, CEO of XS.com, welcomed Marios to the team, stating:

“We are thrilled to have Marios Skitsas on board as our Senior Product Manager. His deep knowledge of product management and his commitment to driving innovation make him the perfect fit for XS.com. Marios’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our product offerings and strengthen our position as a leading financial services provider.”

With Marios Skitsas leading product management, XS.com is set to accelerate its product innovation and provide even more value to its customers. This appointment reinforces XS.com’s dedication to delivering top-tier financial solutions and exceptional trading experiences.

