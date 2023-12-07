DUBAI, UAE: Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced the appointment of Matthew Brownlie as Managing Director for the Gulf.



Originally from Australia, Matthew Brownlie has lived in the UAE for the past 12 years and has been using technology to improve and grow businesses across different geographies for more than two decades.



His most recent role was Managing Director, Middle East at Trapeze Group, a global supplier of intelligent transport and mobility technology. As part of his role, Matthew worked with enterprise and government clients on some of the Gulf’s most complex and impactful public transport projects.



Prior to that he was Regional Manager, Middle East for global IT services and specialist consulting firm Sigtec.



Westcon-Comstor operates in more than 70 countries and Matthew will be responsible for the company’s offices in the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.



With global revenue of US $3.42 billion in FY23, the company connects the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers.



“I’m excited to be joining Westcon-Comstor as we continue to grow our business across the region,” said Matthew. “In my new role, I am looking forward to adding further momentum to the company’s commitment to driving partner success. I am passionate about staying true to our mission of creating value for our partners and vendors in everything we do.”



“Matthew is a results-driven technology professional with over a decade of executive leadership experience and expertise in driving operational improvements and scaling businesses for growth, along with digital transformation projects and leading transformational change in complex and dynamic environments,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa, and Global CTO at Westcon-Comstor. “He is set to lead the region on a journey of further growth and transformation and will continue to embed a culture of delivering excellence. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the business.”



About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 70 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.