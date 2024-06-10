Dubai, UAE – Webidoo, an award-winning AI company pioneering innovative marketing and growth solutions for multinational brands and SMEs, announces the appointment of Omar Othman as the Head of Client Servicing for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, in addition to his role as Head of Global Media Factory.

In his dual capacity at Webidoo MEA, Omar Othman will play a pivotal role in expanding the company's presence in the MEA region through the integration of AI marketing solutions to support global and SME clients. His decade-long experience, which includes spearheading integrated media strategies and driving business results for high-profile clients such as Breguet, Omega, and British Airways, strengthens his ability to succeed in this role. Omar has a proven track record of leveraging data-driven insights to optimize campaigns, developing strategic partnerships, and managing multi-million-dollar budgets. His proficiency in audience intelligence and funnel attribution models further underscores his capability to deliver impactful data-driven and AI-led marketing solutions to Webidoo clients.

Ketaki Banga, CEO and Co-founder of Webidoo MEA, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Omar Othman to our team. His passion for reshaping customer interactions through innovation aligns seamlessly with our mission to harness the power of AI in marketing to help businesses secure future stability and growth. With his extensive experience in digital marketing, coupled with his expertise in data intelligence, Omar will be instrumental in nurturing strong alliances in the region and delivering seamless customer journeys across various channels."

Omar will be supporting Webidoo’s enterprise marketing solutions that include AI-powered content and media factories for high volume global and hyperlocal marketing, and the Webidoo AI Lab for custom AI-readiness roadmaps.

His mandate will also cover the company’s solutions for small and medium businesses, which include Webidoo’s flagship SaaS product Jooice, a patent-applied-for AI tool which enables SMEs to address all their marketing needs with one, easy-to-use and cost-effective solution.

Omar Othman added: "AI will be a game changer that will drive economic growth and job creation in the Middle East and Africa. Webidoo, with its strong belief in the transformative power of innovation, is uniquely positioned to guide businesses to not just anticipate the future but actively shape it. I am excited to be a part of this dynamic and forward-thinking team and look forward to delivering impactful solutions that empower organizations in the region.”

Omar is a graduate of the University of Jordan Business School. He has a robust background with prominent network agencies including BPG (a WPP group company), and MEC (GroupM). Beyond his professional endeavors, he is passionate about football, automotive innovations, and economics.

About Webidoo:

Webidoo is an award-winning AI company enabling businesses large and small across industries by developing innovative marketing and growth solutions to simplify and accelerate digital transformation and make it accessible to everyone. With R&D anchored in the US and a worldwide pool of talent, Webidoo maintains strong ties with top-tier research and academic bodies in the Middle East, US and Europe. The company’s portfolio includes multiple patents and is brought to life by a robust team of marketers, evangelists, engineers, and developers.

Webidoo’s enterprise marketing solutions include large scale, AI-powered content and media factories for high volume global and hyperlocal marketing requirements, and the Webidoo AI Lab which helps companies develop custom AI-readiness roadmaps for their marketing operations.

Webidoo’s solutions for small and medium businesses include Jooice, a patent-applied-for AI tool which enables SMEs to meet all of their marketing needs with one, easy-to-use and cost-effective solution. Webidoo also offers WebiExport, a platform empowering SMEs to connect with leading online marketplaces, such as Alibaba.com, to expand their international footprint.

