Volkswagen has appointed Matthias Ziegler as the new Managing Director for the German Manufacturer’s Middle East operations. Based at the company's regional headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, Matthias will be responsible for overseeing the Volkswagen brand across eight countries in the Middle East.

Matthias brings with him a wealth of experience in the automotive industry. He has been with the Volkswagen Group since 2006 and held several senior sales positions in the company. Most recently in Wolfsburg, the home of Volkswagen, where he was responsible for overseeing the Volkswagen brand across the Asia Pacific markets including Australia, New Zealand, Korea, and Japan. Matthias returns to Dubai and Volkswagen Middle East after completing a three-month project in Dubai in 2006 after the opening of the Audi Volkswagen Middle East opening in 2005.

“We are delighted to welcome Matthias Ziegler to the Volkswagen Middle East team,” said Benoit Tiers, CEO of Volkswagen Group Middle East. “Matthias has a proven track record of success, and we are confident that he will be able to continue our growth and fuel demand for the Volkswagen brand in the region as we prepare for a series of pivotal new product launches.”

Matthias is passionate about the Volkswagen brand and is committed to building on its global foundation as a “Love Brand.” He believes that the Volkswagen brand has a unique heritage of producing era-defining cars such as the Beetle, Bulli and Golf and is excited about the future of the brand here in the Middle East. In his new role, Matthias will further build on the success of the Volkswagen brand including new launches of new models and enhancing the brands relationship with the Middle Eastern customer.

“I am excited to join the Volkswagen Middle East team,” said Matthias Ziegler. “I believe that the Volkswagen brand has a strong future in the region with multiple new product launches on the horizon, and I am committed to working with the team to continue building on their hard work and success.”

Matthias will be based in Dubai, UAE, and started his new role on August 1, 2023.

