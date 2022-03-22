Dubai, UAE: Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, has announced the appointment of Ramzi Itani as its Regional Director for the Middle East.

In this role, Itani will lead the team in the region to drive market differentiation, growth opportunities and customer value. By leveraging Veritas’ heritage in data protection and its market-leading solutions, as well as his expertise in developing and driving high-growth teams, Itani aims to further cement and build on Veritas’ position as a global leader in the sector.

Ramzi previously spent seven years working at Symantec and Veritas in channel roles, including as the Regional Channel Director for Emerging Markets. Prior to his return to Veritas as the Regional Director for the Middle East, he also worked across various sales, marketing, and channel leadership roles within technology companies such as 3M, Microsoft, Cisco, Symantec, Veritas, and McAfee. Over the last three years, he has occupied the role of VP of Sales for Barco, a Belgian company, where he helped drive considerable growth.

“I am delighted to be back at Veritas to help drive value to our customers where it matters the most,” said Itani. “The unprecedented changes to the economy brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges for business leaders in the Middle East. Many still face a vulnerability lag, where their security measures have failed to keep pace with their rapid digital transformation efforts. It’s my aim to ensure that Veritas is there for businesses in the Middle East – to help them plug this gap and take control of their multi-cloud environments, so they can protect themselves from cybercriminals and remain compliant with regulations.

“Veritas solutions, such as NetBackup with newly launched Cloud Scale Technology, InfoScale and Recovery Vault, are designed to simplify the way businesses manage data, automate protection from threats such as ransomware, and self-provision, self-optimise, and self-heal in multi-cloud environments.”

“Having spent 25 years in Dubai and covering the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Ramzi has built an exceptional knowledge of dealing with CxOs in enterprise companies that is crucial to driving our growth in the Middle East,” said Johnny Karam, Managing Director & Vice President of International Emerging Region at Veritas. “Ramzi is an enthusiastic, pragmatic and results-driven sales leader who will help us to strengthen our relationships with customers and partners in the Middle East and drive forward our position as the leader in enterprise data protection.”

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a leader in multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 87% of the Fortune Global 500–rely on us to help ensure the protection, recoverability, and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match Veritas’ ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems, 1,400+ storage targets, and 60+ clouds through a single, unified approach. Powered by our Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for autonomous data management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.