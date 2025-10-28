Dubai, UAE: United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global leader in luxury and lifestyle hospitality management announced the appointment of Matthieu Busschaert as General Manager for its upcoming Creekside hotel in Dubai.

Bringing over two decades of global hospitality leadership, Matthieu is known for his transformative impact on ultra-luxury, lifestyle and boutique hotels across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States. With a track record of successful pre-openings and brand positioning in highly competitive markets, he will be instrumental in launching and positioning the hotel as a benchmark in guest experience and performance.

Matthieu most recently served as General Manager for the MGallery Hotel Collection in Manila, where he spearheaded the property's pre-opening and led it to become one of only five hotels featured in the Michelin Guide Philippines in both 2024 and 2025. Under his leadership, the hotel consistently achieved guest satisfaction scores exceeding 95% and earned recognition for its elevated service culture and curated guest experiences.

His previous roles include senior leadership positions at Fairmont, Raffles and Sofitel where he oversaw operations, brand development, and food & beverage excellence across complex hotel ecosystems. From launching award-winning rooftop venues in Vietnam to optimizing flagship F&B concepts in Dubai and Cannes, Matthieu has demonstrated an unmatched ability to blend operational precision with creative vision.

“We are delighted to welcome Matthieu to the UHM family,” said Klaus Assmann, COO, Middle East, Southeast Asia & India of United Hospitality Management. “His deep experience in pre-openings, strong operational acumen, and commitment to authentic guest engagement make him the ideal leader to bring our vision for this property to life.”

A graduate of Ecole de Savignac and Cornell University, Matthieu also holds a Bachelor’s degree from Sorbonne Université and has completed international programs at Johnson & Wales University. Fluent in French and English, with working knowledge of Spanish, he brings a distinctly multicultural and globally-minded leadership style to his role.

In addition to his professional achievements, Matthieu is a passionate adventurer, holding a US private pilot license and an avid motorcyclist who recently completed the challenging Mindoro Island loop in the Philippines.

As General Manager, Matthieu will lead all aspects of the hotel’s final pre-opening phase, talent recruitment, brand integration, and operational launch, setting the stage for another milestone in UHM’s growing portfolio of luxury and lifestyle properties.

For more information about United Hospitality Management, its expert team and their work, visit www.unitedhospitality.com.

About United Hospitality Management

United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global hospitality management company with over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise. A leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation, and management, UHM has partnered with world-class brands from IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes and has over USD 1 Billion in assets under management.

UHM offers innovative services and concepts, all dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry. With a legacy that spans Europe and the Middle East, the company has cultivated a reputation with strong relationships, a distinguished leadership team and a track record of developing winning hospitality concepts across the world.

For more information visit unitedhospitality.com