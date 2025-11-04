DUBAI, UAE – United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global leader in luxury and mixed-use hospitality management, announces the appointment of Dominic Arel as Vice President of Operations for Middle East. This strategic appointment is central to United Hospitality Management's ambitious regional expansion plan, which targets a portfolio of 100 business units by 2030.

As VP of Operations, he is responsible for overseeing the integration of new hotels into the portfolio and ensuring profitable operations across all UHM hotels and holiday homes in the Middle East. He is tasked with spearheading operational excellence and enhancing brand performance across the region. This leadership position is crucial for scaling the company's footprint, maximizing profitability and ensuring the delivery of world-class guest experiences.

“We congratulate Dominic on his new regional role,” said Klaus Assmann, COO, United Hospitality Management, ME, India & SE Asia. “His extensive experience and proven track record will be fundamental in our expansion plans. Dominic is recognized for delivering record-breaking financial results and achieving market leadership, making his appointment vital in ensuring that UHM’s rapid growth is underpinned by operational rigour and profitability from day one.”

“I am incredibly excited to embrace this new challenge,” said Dominic Arel. “I look forward to utilizing my market knowledge and expertise to establish new performance benchmarks across UHM’s properties in the Middle East. My focus will be on driving superior operating models that will directly contribute to our guest experiences and team wellbeing which will have a positive impact company's expansion plans and long-term success.”

Dominic Arel is a highly regarded figure in the UAE hospitality sector, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in luxury hospitality and hotel pre-opening projects. Prior to this role, he was the General Manager of Fairmont The Palm, where he led the hotel to record performances in all revenue generating areas. A Canadian citizen, his vast international background spans three continents, including General Manager roles at Swissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair, Alwadi Hotel Doha – MGallery by Sofitel in Qatar, and Sofitel Lisbon Liberdade in Portugal. Dominic Arel earned his College Diploma (DEC) in Hotel Management from the Institut de Tourisme et d'Hôtellerie du Québec and a Higher Advanced Certificate in HR Management from the University of Montréal. His professional development includes the International Hospitality Management Program at ESSEC Paris / Accor Academy and a recent certificate in Hotel Management and Owners Relations from eCornell.

United Hospitality Management is poised to establish itself as a benchmark of excellence for luxury and mixed-use property management globally. Its current operations span two continents, boasting a portfolio of more than 3,600 keys across 15 hotels, resorts, and branded residences, over 60 F&B venues. It also runs its own wellness brand, ‘Serenity – The Art of Wellbeing, and Pure by Serenity’ in Europe and the Middle East. The group partners with notable global hospitality companies including Marriott International, Accor, IHG, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel, and its Holiday Homes and Residences brand, ‘Bespoke’.

About United Hospitality Management (UHM)

United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global hospitality management company with over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise. UHM is a leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation, and management, and has partnered with world-class brands including IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel, and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes, managing over US$1 billion in assets.

The company offers innovative services and concepts, all dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry. With a legacy spanning Europe and the Middle East, the company has cultivated a reputation for strong relationships, a distinguished leadership team, and a track record of developing winning hospitality concepts across the world.