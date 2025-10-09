Ultima Collection is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Vossen as Chief Executive Officer. With over three decades of global hospitality experience across all segments, Vossen will lead the brand into a new era of expansion and innovation. Mr. Vossen Is bringing his expertise in brand management, customer retention, and financial strategy to ensure sustainable growth across Ultima Collection.

A Swiss national, Vossen has accumulated 34 years of expertise in the industry, holding senior leadership positions across Europe, Africa, and Asia. Most recently, he served as CEO of a Swiss hospitality company, where—together with a global hotel brand and leading design partners—he developed an innovative luxury boutique hotel concept with projects in New York, Mykonos, Berlin, Mauritius, and Botswana.

Previously, Vossen was CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, the largest resort group in the Maldives with iconic properties like Kudadoo Private Island and Hurawalhi Resort. He has also held leadership roles with Conrad Rangali Island; as CEO with Planhotel SA across Europe, Africa and the Indian Ocean; COMO Hotels & Resorts in Bhutan and Giardino Hotel Group in Zurich.

“Ultima Collection embodies a new, unique individuality of luxury with exceptional privacy,” said Martin Vossen. “It is a privilege to join such a visionary brand. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen Ultima Collection’s unique positioning and continue delivering exceptional experiences for our guests.”

Ultima Collection CCO Sven Flory said: “Martin’s appointment marks a significant step forward in our journey. His proven international leadership with strategic and operational experience makes him the ideal choice to guide Ultima Collection. Our mission is creating moments that transcend the ordinary; moments of joy, relaxation, and celebration in the most outstanding surroundings. This is what truly sets us apart: mastering the art of you.”

Ultima Collection’s ultra-luxury portfolio spans across Switzerland, France, and Greece with hotels, private chalets, villas, and residences in Gstaad, Crans-Montana, Geneva, Courchevel, Megève, Cannes, Mykonos, Corfu and Athens. The brand is set to expand further with the upcoming opening of Ultima Promenade Gstaad.

About Ultima Collection

Ultima Collection is a carefully curated selection of ultra-luxury private chalets, villas, residences, and 5-star boutique hotels in Europe's most sought-after locations. Founded in 2016 with the launch of its first award-winning property, Ultima Hotel Gstaad, the brand’s vision is to disrupt commonplace notions of luxury for the next generation of discerning travellers. True to its brand promises, Ultima Collection is proud to offer outstanding spaces in illustrious locations, with stays and insider-access experiences sparking joy amongst all those who visit; Ultima Collection is testament to the power of expertise. Formulated for relaxation and revelry, each property incorporates its own distinctive design inspired by the surrounding landscape, in a style that is warm, playful and elegant, with the signature Ultima Collection amenities expected from a 5-star palace in the intimacy of a private residence. The collection saw ambitious developments in 2020; today, it includes boutique hotels, mountain chalets, oceanfront villas and urban retreats with a portfolio of unique properties in Gstaad, Crans-Montana, Geneva, Megève, Courchevel, Cannes, Mykonos, Corfu and Athens. The latest addition is lakeside penthouse and residences, Ultima Quai Wilson Geneva, which opened in May 2025; an ultra-modern collection of 5 private full-floor residences with impeccable design and state-of-the-art amenities in Geneva’s premiere lakeside neighbourhood right in the city centre. New to the collection for winter 2025 is Ultima Promenade Gstaad, a luxurious private chalet in the charming Alpine town of Gstaad designed to offer epic skiing adventures and memorable entertainment for guests.

