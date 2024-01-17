Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

Turki Alalshikh, the visionary Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority's (GeA) Board of Directors, recently heralded the groundbreaking of the "Boulevard Runway" in Al Jadida, a key location in the Riyadh calendar. This innovative project underscores the synergy between the "Riyadh Season" and Saudi Airlines, introducing groundbreaking experiences centered around aviation.

This exciting development under Turki Alalshikh's leadership was officially initiated following a Memorandum of Understanding. Key figures in this strategic alliance include Faisal Bafarat, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority, and Khaled Tash, Chief Marketing Officer of the Saudia Group. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar, Director General of the Saudia Group. The "Boulevard Runway" is a unique blend of aviation and gastronomy, featuring diverse international culinary offerings. Additionally, it will encompass a variety of activities, including an extraordinary horror experience aboard an aircraft and an area dedicated to various games.

Turki Alalshikh and the Boulevard Runway

Under the guidance of Turki Alalshikh, the "Boulevard Runway" is set to offer an exceptional experience aboard stationary aircraft, elevating visitor enjoyment with a multitude of diverse activities. These aircraft are being specially outfitted to create a novel entertainment experience. Further details about this ambitious project, a testament to Turki Alalshikh's innovative approach to entertainment in Saudi Arabia, are eagerly anticipated.

Turki Alalshikh's vision for the "Boulevard Runway" extends beyond just entertainment; it represents a significant step in transforming Riyadh into a global entertainment hub. The project aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, an initiative aimed at diversifying the economy and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens. Under Turki Alalshikh's stewardship, the GeA is not only boosting the entertainment sector but also contributing to the economic and cultural development of the country. The "Boulevard Runway," with its unique fusion of aviation and entertainment, is poised to become a landmark attraction, drawing both local and international visitors. This project further cements Turki Alalshikh's reputation as a dynamic leader in the realm of entertainment and cultural innovation.

-Ends-