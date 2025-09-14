The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, the best address in Oman, has announced the appointments of Fatma Kurt as Director of Marketing and Audra Arul as Director of Sales & Distribution. These strategic additions to the leadership team signal a bold step forward in the resort’s journey to redefine luxury hospitality in the region.

Fatma Kurt, newly appointed Director of Marketing, brings over a decade of stellar hospitality marketing experience spanning the UAE, Qatar, and Türkiye. Her contributions to the industry have earned her a spot on the Hotelier Middle East Power List for four consecutive years and the title of Top Performer by Marriott International EMEA in 2023. Previously serving at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, Fatma earned recognition for her visionary marketing leadership, including orchestrating brand visibility initiatives that elevated the hotel’s market standing and guest engagement. She also played a key role in achieving a Michelin Star for one of the hotel’s restaurants and founding the Women’s Circle in Qatar, a socially impactful women’s empowerment platform. At The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, Fatma will lead the resort’s integrated marketing and brand communications, positioning the property as the epitome of modern glamour and exquisite experiences in Oman.

Audra Arul, now Director of Sales & Distribution, brings more than 20 years of international luxury hospitality expertise across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. A graduate of the prestigious Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, she has held leadership roles with renowned hotel groups including Hyatt, Marriott, Starwood, Banyan Tree in Vietnam and Morocco and several hotels in Maldives. Her commercial acumen and strategic foresight have consistently driven results, earning her accolades and recognition throughout her career. In her new role, Audra will shape the sales and distribution strategy for The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, forging impactful partnerships and driving a performance-driven roadmap that reflects the brand’s renowned “Live Exquisite” ethos.

Set along the stunning coastline of Al Mouj Muscat, the resort boasts 250 sophisticated rooms and suites, along with a curated lineup of nine distinctive dining experiences that include Em Sherif, Novikov Café, COYA, Roberto’s, Hakkasan, Zorba, Karibu, The Stage, and The Lounge. This vibrant mix of culinary destinations complements the resort’s promise to offer extraordinary moments steeped in timeless traditions and modern elegance.

The appointments of Fatma and Audra reflect The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort’s continued investment in exceptional talent and its commitment to delivering immersive, luxurious experiences that resonate with today’s discerning global travelers.

About The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort

The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, located in Oman's capital, is a prime example of exquisite living, reflecting the local culture and the brand’s legendary Rituals. Part of Marriott Bonvoy's collection, the resort combines Omani hospitality with global luxury.

The resort boasts 250 elegant guest rooms and suites with private balconies offering stunning views. Its design draws inspiration from Oman's maritime history, incorporating a yachting theme that harmonizes with its coastal location. Guests can unwind at the renowned Guerlain Spa or venture out to explore the nearby marine, golf course and shopping options.

A variety of dining experiences await at Em Sherif, Novikov Café, Coya, Roberto’s, Hakkasan, along with Zorba, Karibu, The Stage Bar & Lounge, and The Lounge each offering unique flavors and atmospheres to suit every mood and occasion. The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences that connect guests with the local culture. It exemplifies the St. Regis brand's commitment to exceptional service and innovative hospitality, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the captivating charm of Oman.

