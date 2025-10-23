Sharjah, UAE – The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, part of Chedi Hospitality’s distinguished portfolio of heritage properties, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ahmed Kamha as Director of Sales & Marketing.

With close to two decades of experience in the luxury hospitality industry across the UAE and wider GCC, Ahmed brings extensive expertise in strategic sales, market development, and brand positioning. In his new role, he will oversee the resort’s commercial strategy, driving key initiatives to elevate The Chedi Al Bait’s presence as Sharjah’s most exceptional cultural retreat.

Before joining The Chedi Al Bait, Ahmed held senior roles with leading international hotel groups including Marriott Hotels, Jumeirah Hotels, Oberoi Hotels, and Hilton Hotels, where he was instrumental in driving revenue growth and strengthening brand positioning across diverse markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Ahmed shared:

“It is an honour to join The Chedi Al Bait, a property that embodies the spirit of Sharjah’s heritage and Chedi Hospitality’s art of understated luxury. I look forward to contributing to the resort’s continued success and welcoming travellers to discover the timeless charm and serenity that define The Chedi experience.”

Nestled within the Heart of Sharjah, the emirate’s most ambitious historical preservation project, The Chedi Al Bait is a 65-key luxury resort created from a collection of meticulously restored heritage homes. Blending Emirati craftsmanship with contemporary design, it offers a serene sanctuary where tradition and modern elegance coexist in harmony. Each of its seven heritage houses reflects a chapter of Sharjah’s rich history, inviting guests to experience authentic local culture through refined hospitality and thoughtful design.

Under the expert guidance of Chedi Hospitality, The Chedi Al Bait continues to stand as a landmark of timeless elegance and cultural richness in the heart of Sharjah. The resort remains dedicated to preserving the emirate’s heritage while offering guests an unparalleled experience of contemporary comfort and authenticity, reaffirming its position as one of the UAE’s most distinguished heritage destinations.

About Chedi Hospitality:

With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Chedi Hospitality’s origins are anchored in the joy of discovery. From its earliest properties, the group has set new benchmarks by inviting discerning travellers to experience unparalleled hospitality in extraordinary, often undiscovered destinations. The sense of discovery combined with impeccably curated experiences and uncompromising comfort, remains integral to every Chedi property and further expressed in its enduring essence ‘A Voyage Unbound’, Chedi Hospitality’s invitation to embark on a personalised journey with limitless potential. Today, Chedi Hospitality’s distinguished portfolio features landmark properties such as Chedi Muscat in Oman, Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, Chedi Hotel & Residences Luštica Bay in Montenegro, Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, Chedi El Gouna on the Red Sea in Egypt, the recently opened Chedi Hegra in AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the newly launched development The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Building on this legacy, soon-to-be-announced properties will deliver impeccable immersions in standout locations across Europe, the Middle East, the United States of America and Asia – further cementing Chedi Hospitality’s reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.