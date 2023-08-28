Dubai, UAE: TV presenter and Media Personality Shaxnoza Sayyidi was crowned and hailed as Miss Planet UAE this month and with this achievement, she wanted to use her platform to further raise awareness about climate issues and the UAE’s climate action agenda.

“I am proud to call the UAE my home and celebrating the achievements of women in this country is an amazing message to the world on how this country values its women and their rights. In November, I will be competing in one of the world’s most prestigious beauty titles with a purpose to spread awareness about key and pressing environmental issues. I would like to use my platform to reach global audiences with the message of protecting our environment at all cost.” Said Sayyidi.

The UAE will host the Green Retreat to set out climate goals on road to Cop28 in November at Expo City Dubai and will be attended by ministers, government officials and business leaders to advance environmental agenda and shared mission of furthering plans to safeguard the planet.

The Dubai resident is set to compete at the global Miss Planet competition to be held in Cambodia in November 2023.

Miss Planet is a beauty competition advocating for the preservation of planet Earth, protecting animal welfare and raising awareness on climate change issues.

Miss Planet International pursues the fulfillment of the United Nations‘ sustainable development goals. The competition’s core values are ending war and violence while promoting peace; embracing multiculturalism; promoting education; ending poverty and promoting ethical economic progress; and supporting clean renewable energy.

Commenting about her recent role and appointment as the winner, Shaxnoza Sayyidi said: “I am beyond grateful for this opportunity that has given me. As a journalist and media personality, I take honesty and pursuit for the truth seriously. I have accepted this role as the first-ever Miss Planet UAE for its advocacy to help raise awareness on causes that affect our planet and other life here on earth. I believe that by speaking up about these dangers that our planet has been facing, it is our utmost responsibility to take action and heal the world.”

Sayyidi is scheduled to fly to Cambodia in November to compete for the annual Miss Planet title.