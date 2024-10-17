TeKnowledge, a global services leader specializing in skilling, advisory & tech managed services, is proud to announce the appointment of Nidal Abou-Ltaif as Chief Revenue & Transformation Officer, marking a pivotal step in the company’s ambitious growth and expansion strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Nidal to the team,” said Aileen Allkins, President & CEO of TeKnowledge. “His visionary leadership and proven ability to drive innovation and assemble customer focused teams are exactly what we need to accelerate our next phase of growth. Nidal’s extensive experience in guiding governments and enterprises through complex transformations and security challenges makes him uniquely positioned to lead our efforts. His expertise in CX transformation, cybersecurity, AI, and technical skilling will ensure we deliver impactful solutions that drive success for our clients worldwide.”

Commenting on his new role, Nidal said, “I’m excited to join TeKnowledge and contribute to its ongoing journey of innovation. I look forward to helping our clients and stakeholders realize their full potential. Joining TeKnowledge will allow us to scale AI adoption, deliver top-tier security, and empower individuals and organizations through nation-wide skilling programs to support their digital Journey. Our focus on customer-centricity will guide us as we deliver exceptional value."

TeKnowledge partners with governments, businesses, and technology providers to help them navigate today’s complex digital landscape. Supported by a global team of over 6,000 technical experts, the company is a globally trusted services and learning partner for the world’s top tech providers, handles more than 100,000 tech cases monthly and resolves over 14,000 cyber incidents annually through their 19 locations world-wide.

Nidal joins TeKnowledge with more than two decades of leadership experience at Avaya, where he successfully spearheaded growth and transformation initiatives. Renowned for his customer-focused approach and commitment to leveraging technology for positive impact, he has been widely recognized for his contributions to industry transformation. Prior to Avaya, Nidal held leadership positions at AT&T and NCR.

Recently, Cytek Security, Tek Experts, and Elev8 merged to form TeKnowledge, uniting their collective strengths into a single, unified brand offering end-to-end digital transformation services.

About TeKnowledge

TeKnowledge is a global leader in delivering digital services for governments, enterprises, and technology vendors. Specializing in AI, cybersecurity, and business applications, we provide expert advisory, managed services, and tailored skilling to help clients navigate today’s technology landscape. With a 360-degree approach, we offer seamless technology integration, from strategy to execution. Backed by 6,000+

technical experts and a global network, we empower organizations to secure their future, enhance operational efficiency, and stay competitive in the digital age. Learn more at: www.teknowledge.com

To talk to us, please email pr@teknowledge.com