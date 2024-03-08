Dubai, UAE:- TBWA\RAAD celebrated International Women's Day on March 8th by gathering its remarkable women to recognize and celebrate their achievements and announcing a new program to support its female workforce.

As part of its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment, TBWA\RAAD conducted an internal survey to understand the needs and aspirations of its female talent. The survey revealed three key themes: personal and professional growth, recognition, and support for working mothers. The agency designed the event to directly address these needs.

The day began with a breakfast featuring a surprise appearance by CEO Reda Raad, who announced a package of benefits to support working mothers and women in the agency:



An extension of paid maternity leave by an additional 15 days, taking the total up to 75 days.

An additional work-from-home day for all working mothers with children below 13 years old, taking the total up to 2 days per week.

One well-being day per year for all the women in the agency.

Following the breakfast, an #IAmRemarkable workshop was led by rising Strategic Planner, Aneeta Aby. Challenging the traditional social expectation that women should be humble about their accomplishments, and the reality that women’s professional contributions are often doubted, dismissed, or overlooked, TBWA\RAAD invited its female talent to take the stage and own their achievements.

Claudinia Harper, Director of People at TBWA\RAAD, said: “We are going beyond a once-off PR event, launching these initiatives to directly adress the real needs of working women and align with the agency’s strategic priority of providing a compelling, competitive talent experience in the market. Women at our agency are doing remarkable things every day, and we wanted to take this opportunity to encourage them to own their achievements and celebrate them loud and proud.”

The event concluded with pampering and spa treatments for all the ladies as a token of appreciation from the agency for their hard work and dedication.

Reda Raad, Group CEO, TBWA\RAAD said: "Today, we celebrate the remarkable women of TBWA\RAAD and their invaluable contributions to our agency. We are committed to creating an environment where all employees, especially women, can thrive and succeed. The initiatives announced today are just the beginning of our efforts to empower and support our female talent."

About TBWA\RAAD:

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide's presence across the Middle East and Africa.

