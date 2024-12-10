Dubai– TBWA\RAAD has announced the appointment of Muriel Lechaczynski as its new Chief Growth Officer. An experienced leader in brand growth and strategy, Muriel previously served as Managing Director at TBWA\Shanghai and was the Global Brand Lead for Philips at TBWA\Neboko.

In her new role, Muriel will draw on her extensive experience within the TBWA collective to harness the agency’s Disruption® methodology, driving business growth initiatives and strengthening relationships across the region. Her appointment underscores TBWA\RAAD’s ongoing mission to challenge convention and empower brands through creative solutions and innovative brand experiences.

Reda Raad, Group CEO at TBWA\RAAD, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Muriel to our leadership team. Her passion for transforming and growing brands using creativity and Disruption® is outstanding. As we enter the next phase of our expansion, Muriel will shape effective growth strategies that deliver value and position our clients for sustainable success, both regionally and globally. We wish her the best in her new role.”

Reflecting on her appointment, Muriel Lechaczynski added: “I am very excited to be part of this region, which is constantly evolving and setting new benchmarks. TBWA\RAAD has strong momentum, solid partnerships, and the trust of leading brands. I look forward to working with these inspiring brands to drive a new chapter of growth and Disruption® in the Middle East.”

Muriel’s leadership journey within TBWA—from overseeing operations in Shanghai to leading global brand efforts for Omnicom at TBWA\Neboko—has equipped her with the skills to seamlessly integrate the Disruption® philosophy into business development. Her proven track record will reinforce TBWA\RAAD’s commitment to delivering comprehensive creative solutions and paving the way for strategic growth opportunities for its clients.

