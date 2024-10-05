(Amman – Jordan — talabat Jordan, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries, is excited to announce the appointment of Saleem Hammad as its new Managing Director. Saleem’s addition to the team enhances talabat’s continued success. With a vision aligned with the company’s goals, he will guide talabat to new heights, further advancing its growth and expanding its presence while improving the experiences of customers, partners, and riders. Additionally, he will focus on strengthening the company’s commitment to community service and supporting the local economy through effective strategies.

Saleem brings over 20 years of experience in e-commerce, business administration, marketing, sales, and entrepreneurship. He has held leadership positions at top companies, such as Alghanim Industries, Amazon and Souq.com in Jordan and Saudi Arabia. His impressive background also includes roles at Maktoob.com and is an active member of various initiatives and committees in e-commerce.

An alumnus of Harvard Business School's Executive Leadership Program, Saleem holds a master’s degree in business administration from the New York Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Al Ahliyya Amman University.

About talabat

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers. talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region.

We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimize operations for our restaurants and local shops, and provide our riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.

At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our talabaty employees can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform.