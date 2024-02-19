Doha, Qatar – Khalifa Al Haroon, the CEO and Founder of Store974 and the I Love Qatar Network, has been awarded Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 by Qatar University (QU), the Center for Entrepreneurship & Organizational Excellence (CEOE), at the College of Business and Economics. This prestigious recognition underscores Mr. Khalifa's exceptional entrepreneurial vision and his significant contributions to the business landscape in Qatar.

As the driving force behind both Store974 and the I Love Qatar Network, Khalifa Al Haroon has demonstrated innovation and leadership in the realms of retail, e-commerce, and digital media. Through pioneering strategies, Khalifa has not only revolutionized the accessibility of high-quality PC gaming equipment and exceptional customer experience in Qatar but has also established ILQ as the premier resource of information for English speaking expatriates. His approach to business has redefined the PC shopping experience among Qataris and residents through Store974, while setting the standard for digital media engagement across the region via the ILQ network.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving this prestigious accolade, Khalifa Al Haroon remarked, "I am honored to be named Entrepreneur of the Year by Qatar University College of Business and Economics. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Store974 and the I Love Qatar Network. Together, we have strived to innovate, inspire, and make a positive impact on our community."

Under Mr. Khalifa's leadership, Store974 has risen to prominence as the main destination for premium PC gaming equipment, offering a distinctive customer journey through its strategically located branches at The Gate, Mall of Qatar, and Place Vendome along with an easy-to-navigate website and mobile app, ensuring seamless accessibility for tech enthusiasts and gamers alike. Simultaneously, the I Love Qatar Network has become a trusted source of information, entertainment, and community engagement, catering to the diverse needs and interests of Qatar's residents.

The Entrepreneurship Awards by Qatar University College of Business and Economics celebrate individuals who exemplify entrepreneurial excellence, creativity, and innovation in the field of ICT/Digital in Qatar & the wider region. Khalifa Al Haroon's recognition as Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 is a testament to his visionary leadership and his unwavering commitment to driving positive change through entrepreneurship.

About Store974:

Store974 has been a leading name in the gaming community since its inception. As the go-to destination for PC gaming enthusiasts in Qatar, the store has continuously raised the bar by offering top-quality gaming components and unparalleled customer service. With three megastores across Qatar and a strong online presence, Store974 aims to elevate the gaming experience in the country and in the region, providing gamers with an exceptional and immersive environment they deserve.

About Khalifa Al Haroon:

Khalifa Al Haroon is the CEO and Founder of Store974, the largest PC Gaming Store in Qatar and in the region, as well as the acclaimed I Love Qatar Network, Qatar’s leading digital English media platform. With a passion for innovation and a dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences, Mr. Khalifa has established himself as a prominent figure in Qatar's business community.

