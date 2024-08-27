His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, emphasised that Emirati Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate a national journey marked by significant achievements, where women are key partners in the workforce, innovation, and future planning.

In his statement, Al Khoori said: “Emirati women’s limitless ambition and determination to succeed in all fields are supported by our wise leadership and the impactful initiatives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. These initiatives have been instrumental in establishing the pivotal role of women in sustainable development, making the UAE's efforts to empower and support women a model that reflects the nation's esteemed reputation and leading position on the global stage.”

He added: “At the Ministry of Finance, we are immensely proud of the achievements of Emirati women. They are not merely participants in our development and success; they are driving forces shaping future generations.

“We firmly believe in their ability to lead with creativity and skill across all areas of work. That’s why we are committed to fostering an environment that encourages innovation and collaboration, enabling us to achieve further successes in the financial sector, strengthen its leadership, and channel all our efforts into meaningful contributions to our community. Moreover, Emirati women play a crucial role in instilling strong values, ethical principles, and a spirit of excellence in the hearts of future generations,” Al Khoori concluded.