London:– State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announces that Ann Prendergast will become the new head of EMEA for State Street Global Advisors.

She takes over from Rory Tobin, who announced his retirement in June 2023 following nine years at State Street Global Advisors.

Prendergast originally joined State Street in 2000 as a relationship manager, and has held a series of roles with increasing responsibilities over the years. Most recently, she served as head of State Street Global Advisors Europe, Ltd., with responsibility for the firm’s European Union-based portfolio management, distribution, product development, fund management and operations.

As she assumes this new role, Prendergast will report directly to President and CEO Yie-Hsin Hung. She will continue to lead State Street Global Advisors Europe, Ltd.

In her new role, Prendergast’s responsibilities will include developing and executing State Street Global Advisors’ strategic direction in Europe, ensuring continued growth in the region and providing regulatory oversight for the firms’ EMEA activities. She will lead a team of approximately 500 professionals in the region, and continue to be based in the firm’s Dublin office.

Yie-Hsin Hung, CEO of State Street Global Advisors, commented:

“I’m excited to announce Ann’s appointment. She will be responsible for spearheading

our growth aspirations and building on SSGA’s strong position in Europe. Ann brings a deep understanding of our business to her new responsibilities, having spent more than two decades of her career with our firm. I am confident that we will benefit greatly from her deep industry knowledge, strong client orientation, regulatory experience and leadership strengths.”

Ann Prendergast commented:

“I’m proud to lead our business in the EMEA region. There is a significant opportunity ahead of us to strengthen our existing franchises and client relationships, while also focusing on new strategic areas. I look forward to working with the team to pursue our growth ambitions.”

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of index and active strategies to create cost-effective solutions. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s fourth-largest asset manager* with US $3.69 trillion† under our care.

* Pensions & Investments Research Center, as of 12/31/22.

† This figure is presented as of September 30, 2023 and includes approximately $58.13 billion USD of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

