Doha, Qatar:- The milestone Season 15 of Qatar Foundation’s (QF) edutainment show, Stars of Science – which drives scientific innovation and entrepreneurship among Arab youth – came to an end as robotics engineer Mohammed Abbas Albumijdad, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, won the title of the Top Arab Innovator.

The show’s longtime host, Khalid Al Jumaily, revealed that Albumijdad won first place with his invention of a crawler robot for vertical surfaces, securing him the winning share of the Grand Prize.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who believed in my project and voted for me. Your faith and support have made this achievement possible, and I will continue to combine my passion for robotics and engineering to create a safer and more sustainable future for construction projects across the world,” said Albumijdad.

The crawler robot for vertical surfaces was a culmination of two years of intense work by Albumijdad. Designed specifically to monitor large vertical spaces, it can be used for various purposes, including the inspection of dams and skyscrapers, as well as bridges for cracks, cleaning, and other purposes in hard-to-reach or hazardous areas. The robot has the potential to significantly reduce risk and enhance safety in the field of maintenance and fault detection.

Wrapping up yet another successful season of Stars of Science, Aljazi Al Henzab, Director of Media at Qatar Foundation, said: “We congratulate all the contestants of the milestone Season 15 for their remarkable contributions and extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mohammed Abbas Albumijdad. As the premier innovation show in the Arab world, Stars of Science has indeed come a long way in fostering a culture of innovation across the region. Together, we will continue to pave the way for a brighter, more innovative future in the Middle East and beyond.”

Egyptian mechatronics engineer, Aly Magdy Mohamed, placed second, securing a share of the Grand Prize with his smart marine drone that will expedite rescue at beaches. His drone integrates Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, cameras, Global Positioning System (GPS), Global System of Mobile (GSM) communication, Lidar for obstacle avoidance, and health monitoring devices, in order to provide an assistive option to human-powered rescue methods.

For those hoping to become Arab innovators and be part of this remarkable innovative journey, which has not only yielded numerous success stories but also a diverse range of innovative products in the market, you can apply to join Season 16 of Stars of Science until Friday, 1 December 2023. Interested candidates can submit their applications at starsofscience.com

About Stars of Science:

Throughout 15 years of success, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – has leveraged its position as the premier innovation show in the Arab world to empower Arab innovators to successfully transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, strengthening the culture of innovation within Arab youth. In its sustained journey that started in 2009, the show has demonstrated how young Arab innovators develop technological solutions for their communities, aiming to improve people’s well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants develop their solutions experimentally in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the mentorship and support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assess and select more promising innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two top winners.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

