Stanchion Payment Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Mukherjee as Managing Director, Middle East & North Africa. Based in Dubai, Robin will spearhead Stanchion’s growth, market-entry, and partnership activity across the Gulf and broader MENA region.

Robin brings over 30 years of senior leadership experience in fintech, digital payments, authentication, and risk. His background includes strategic and operational roles supporting global networks and issuers, plus advisory and executive work helping banks, fintechs and regtech firms scale across the Gulf, wider MENA, and South East Asia markets.

At Stanchion, he will focus on driving growth, innovation, and strategic expansion across the MENA region. With peerless experience in market-entry strategy, regulatory alignment, and in-market business development, he is perfectly placed to power Stanchion forward as a force that modernises payment systems and accelerates revenue-generating initiatives for banks and payment providers.

Robin Mukherjee comments on his appointment, “I’m pleased to join Stanchion in Dubai and to work with an exceptional global team and trusted partners. The MENA market is primed for more payments modernisation. My priority will be practical market entry, regulatory alignment and fast commercial execution so banks, fintechs and platforms can move from strategy to measurable growth.”

Steve Kirrage, Chief Executive Officer of Stanchion Payment Solutions, adds, “Robin is a proven payments leader with deep regional insight and an outstanding track record at global and regional organisations. His combination of technical depth in authentication and risk, and hands-on commercial execution, will accelerate our strategic expansion in MENA and deliver locally informed solutions that reduce time to value for our clients.”

Stanchion expects Robin’s appointment to enhance its partner-led model across the region, strengthen relationships with issuers and acquirers, and expand the company’s footprint in areas such as card issuance, digital identity, and cross-border payments.

About Stanchion Payments

Stanchion Payments is a global Fintech solution provider with a leadership position in creating Payment Fabric technology, and powering payment change. Our technology offers payment integration capabilities, enabling the modernisation, transformation, accelerated innovation and efficient management of payment systems. Over the past two decades, Stanchion has expanded its offerings and solutions across the globe with offices in South Africa, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.