Mosaic Group – an accomplished specialist in delivering expert tax, trust and company incorporation and wealth solutions, has entered the UAE market offering tailored services through a family office approach to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), entrepreneurs, and companies entering the nation. With dedicated offices in the UAE, the UK and Nigeria, the firm particularly specializes in empowering companies and HNWIs to relocate to the UAE or transact across borders seamlessly while enabling clients to adhere to financial and legal sensitivities across national boundaries.

Since early 2024, the firm has combined deep local knowledge, international expertise and intimate guidance to act as a single point of contact in assisting companies and HNWI expatriates such as sports personalities and entertainers in effortless relocation, business establishment and growth, tax optimization and wealth management. Its suite of expertise spans personalized tax advisory in the UK and the UAE including minimization of liabilities and full compliance, as well as trust and company incorporation through its global network of agents with complete guidance on market entry and expansion services in both geographies.

Moreover, the firm especially supports hassle-free relocation to the UAE including smooth immigration, visa assistance, and settling-in support from any jurisdiction. Recently, it also launched family office and wealth management services inclusive of succession planning and family governance designed to protect long-term family wealth and navigate complex regulations.

The Mosaic Group team consists of highly qualified and experienced professionals, including UK-trained chartered accountants, chartered tax & wealth advisors, STEP (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) members, and UAE tax specialists. The team is led by Andrew Wood – an entrepreneurial UK tax barrister with over 25 years of experience in the industry who has represented clients in court and negotiations with HMRC (His Majesty's Revenue and Customs). He is also one of the leading tax advisers in the UK on crypto assets, thereby uniquely placing him and the overall team to advise clients already within and arriving in the UAE.

“Traversing tax, wealth management, business setup and relocation can be complex, so we understand the value of convenience and peace of mind sought by companies and HNWIs moving to the UAE. Therefore, we aim to build long-term partnerships with clients, understand their unique goals and aspirations and simplify the process for them as much as possible. Rather than providing transactional advice, we focus on providing ongoing advice and acting as a trusted partner with in-depth knowledge of client matters and the needs of their families to safeguard their assets and their future,” said Andrew Wood, Director and Founder of Mosaic Group.

Given the UAE’s relatively favourable tax environment, ease of doing business and family-friendly environments amongst other aspects, it has seen a heavy influx of HNWIs in the past few years. According to a study, the nation was expected to see a record-breaking net inflow of 6,700 millionaires by the end of 2024 leading as the world’s top destination for the wealthy for the third year in a row.1

Being well-versed in navigating transnational legalities for entities and individuals interested in relocating to the UAE, Mosaic Group plans to build a differentiating factor based on constant counsel and knowledge provision for clients while unravelling challenging circumstances through straightforward and simplified advice to unlock their clients' full potential.

About Mosaic Group:

