London, UK – SPANDY, a creative representation agency known for its carefully curated selection of the world’s most dynamic and innovative creative talents, is proud to announce its partnership with Mohammed Hammad, the award-winning Saudi film director. Hammad’s distinctive vision, honed through his award-winning films and high-profile commercial work, will add a fresh, powerful perspective to SPANDY’s growing roster of exceptional creatives.

Hammad’s impressive portfolio spans film, television, art, and global brand campaigns. Known for his distinctive style and rich, visually stunning narratives, he has earned recognition at some of the world’s most prestigious international film festivals, establishing him as one of the most exciting directors in the Middle East today.

In the commercial sector, Hammad has collaborated with some of the world’s most prominent brands, including being entrusted with the vision for the first adidas global football film to feature a club from the Middle East.

His work with brands such as Puma, RSIFF, McDonald’s, and MDLBeast is widely lauded for its ability to bring a totally unique viewpoint while still maintaining the highest artistic standards. With a deep understanding of both cinematic and commercial storytelling, Hammad brings a distinctive mix of creativity and strategic vision to every project he undertakes.

Mohammed Hammad said “It's a pleasure being recognized for my work by the talented team over at SPANDY. I look forward to knocking out some memorable spots with them. Watch this space.”

Jo Lurie, Director of SPANDY, added: “We are incredibly excited to have Mohammed join our team. His work is a perfect fit for what we stand for at SPANDY—creativity that challenges norms, tells meaningful stories, and creates lasting emotional connections. Mohammed’s expertise in both film and commercial work will undoubtedly bring new energy to our projects.”

SPANDY continues to expand its diverse and carefully curated roster of creative talent, collaborating with visionary filmmakers, photographers, and storytellers who are reshaping the future of content creation across industries.

About SPANDY

SPANDY is a creative representation agency that champions the world’s most visionary and unconventional talents. Specialising in film, digital content, and brand strategy, SPANDY works with brands, agencies, and production companies to craft bold, high-impact narratives that engage audiences and elevate brand identities. With a focus on both emerging creatives and established industry leaders, SPANDY is committed to delivering innovative work that challenges conventions and sets new standards in the creative space, spandy.plus.