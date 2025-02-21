Dubai, UAE: SOHO, a lifestyle brand specialising in creating hospitality-inspired living spaces, has officially appointed New System Engineering (NSE) as the main contractor for The Berkeley, its premium residential project in Dubai Hills Estate. The appointment marks a significant milestone in the development’s timeline, moving the highly anticipated project closer to groundbreaking in the coming weeks.

With 90% of units already sold, The Berkeley has seen overwhelming demand, reinforcing SOHO’s reputation for delivering high-quality, hospitality-inspired residences. As construction gears up, NSE’s expertise in executing large-scale, high-rise residential developments will play a crucial role in ensuring the timely and seamless delivery of the project.

Founded in 2000, NSE has over 23 years of experience in the UAE construction industry, with a proven track record of delivering commercial and residential buildings, schools, warehouses, and villa projects. The firm has built a strong reputation for its commitment to quality, safety, and efficiency. Its experienced team of engineers and construction professionals is well-aligned with SOHO’s vision of crafting elegant yet functional living spaces.

Sahil Khosla, CEO of SOHO, commented: “Appointing NSE as our main contractor is a significant step forward as we bring The Berkeley to life. Their proven track record in delivering high-end residential projects ensures that our vision of creating premium, hospitality-inspired living spaces will be executed with precision and excellence. With The Berkeley nearly sold out, we are thrilled to advance construction and deliver a project that sets new benchmarks in Dubai Hills.”

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place soon, marking the official start of construction. With NSE’s appointment, the development remains on track for timely delivery, reinforcing SOHO’s commitment to providing world-class residences in one of Dubai’s most sought-after communities.

As construction begins, SOHO continues to collaborate with leading industry experts to bring its vision to life. National Engineering Bureau (NEB) Consultants, one of the region’s most respected architectural and engineering firms, has played an integral role in shaping the design, structure, and technical planning of the development. With extensive experience in luxury residential projects, NEB has ensured that The Berkeley adheres to the highest standards of design innovation, functionality, and sustainability. Their expertise has been pivotal in optimising space planning, refining architectural aesthetics, and integrating structural efficiencies, ensuring that every element of the project aligns with SOHO’s commitment to crafting sophisticated, hospitality-inspired living spaces. Other strategic partners include LW Design and XBD Collective, who have contributed to the project’s interior and space planning. Their expertise in curating contemporary, high-end living environments aligns with SOHO’s philosophy of creating homes that blend aesthetics with practicality.

While The Berkeley takes centre stage, construction will also commence on The Gramercy, an elegantly curated residential offering positioned adjacent to The Berkeley. Designed as a natural extension of SOHO’s signature hospitality-led approach, The Gramercy will introduce a sophisticated long-term lease opportunity, catering to discerning residents who seek a seamless blend of design, service, and comfort.

With a boutique, hotel-inspired lifestyle at its core, The Gramercy offers a limited collection of fully furnished, contemporary residences that seamlessly integrate intelligent space planning, refined interiors, and parkfront serenity. Set against the backdrop of Dubai Hills Park, it will provide residents with an effortless and elevated living experience, crafted for those who appreciate luxury, convenience, and timeless design.

With both projects now entering their construction phase, SOHO remains committed to delivering best-in-class residential experiences, setting a new benchmark in Dubai Hills. The Berkeley and The Gramercy are expected to be delivered in Q4 2026, with construction progressing in line with the projects’ completion timeline.

About SOHO:

SOHO is a design-led brand specialising in creating hospitality-inspired living spaces in Dubai's most coveted locations. Founded in 2009 by visionary father-son duo Somendra Khosla and Sahil Khosla, SOHO has built a reputation for delivering meticulously curated homes that blend luxury, functionality and refined living. Known for their projects in prime beachfront and parkfront locations, including the iconic SOHO on Palm West Beach, the exceptional villa developments on Fronds I, N and G of Palm Jumeirah and the highly anticipated twin residential buildings in Dubai Hills, SOHO consistently raises the bar for modern, high-quality residences that exceed expectations and set new standards in design.