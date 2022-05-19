Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, the stunning luxury hotel, that perfectly melds together French elegance with Arabian culture and style, announced the key appointment of its new General Manager Firas Sharrouf.

Originating from Lebanon, Firas has a wealth of experience spanning over 20 years in the hospitality industry. He started his career in Lebanon occupying junior managerial roles in Beirut city, and then soon after his college graduation, he moved to UAE.

Firas took over several senior roles in luxury five-star properties such as Jumeirah Group, Shangri La, and the Address in Dubai prior to making his greatest career accomplishments by joining Accor.

Prior to taking his current role as the General Manager of Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Firas had worked at Fairmont Marina Hotel and Residences. Initially, started as Director of Operations and later as Interim General Manager for four years where he excelled in project management and successfully directed the team in a dynamic environment to establishing the opening of the Fairmont Residences.

Alongside his role as preopening Interim General Manager, Firas had managed the acquisition of two luxury properties for the company in two different countries within the region.

Commenting on his appointment, Firas stated, “It’s an exhilarating experience to join the amazing team of Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. I have long admired working in a one-of-a-kind, luxurious property which oozes French elegance with Middle Eastern sophistication. Inevitably, the hospitality sector is a booming industry here, and keeping this in mind, this designation is a pledge to keep the uniqueness and reputation intact and continue to amuse guests with this coastal gem”.

About Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Located on the stunning Corniche, one of the most prestigious districts in the capital, Sofitel Abu DhabiCorniche perfectly melds together French elegance with Arabian culture and style. Ideally situated in the heart of the city, the property is within walking distance to the seafront and minutes from the business district and other major attractions. As part of the Capital Plaza Complex, all of the property’s 280 guestrooms and suites offer breath-taking views of the Corniche and beyond. A variety of gastronomy experiences are open to guests including the Corniche restaurant, Grills@Chill’O restaurant and lounge, the newly opened Silk and Spice, Jazz & Fizz Bar, Le Café lobby lounge. The property offers several recreational facilities such as Sofitel SPA and Sofitel FITNESS while over 20 venues like the 6-meter-high ceiling 780sqm Crystal Ballroom are available for events and meetings for up to 1,000 guests.