Dubai, UAE: Snap Inc. today announced the appointment of Antoine Challita as UAE Country Head where he will oversee the development and execution of Snap’s business and commercial strategy while driving innovation and growth in key revenue streams. This appointment reinforces Snap’s long-term commitment to the market and the strategic importance of maintaining a strong presence in the Emirates. The UAE remains a vital hub for Snap in the MENA region, where the company is actively supporting the country’s digital transformation journey, deepening partnerships with brands and creators, and delivering value to the wider community.

With over two decades of experience, Antoine brings a proven track record in building and leading operations, driving business growth, and guiding organizations in launching products and go-to-market strategies. Since joining Snap in 2019, he has played a pivotal role in scaling the UAE business, delivering consistent year-on-year growth and expanding the team’s ability to support a diverse portfolio of partners.

Hussein Freijeh, Vice President of Snap Inc. in MENA, said, “The UAE is one of our most important markets, and a key driver of innovation and partnerships across the region. Antoine’s appointment is a reflection of our commitment to growing our presence here and investing in strong local leadership. With his experience and deep industry knowledge, I’m confident he will help us continue creating real value for our community and partners.”

Commenting on his appointment, Antoine said, “I’m delighted to step into this role at a time when Snap’s impact in the UAE and across the GCC has never been stronger. The UAE is leading the way in digital transformation, and our community here is one of the most engaged globally, with Snapchatters opening the app more than 45 times a day. I look forward to building on this momentum, helping our partners tap into the power of brand building and performance solutions to drive real business impact, while also contributing to the growth of the wider digital economy and creative ecosystem.

Prior to joining Snap, Antoine held senior leadership positions at UM and OMD, working with multinational and regional businesses including Dubai Holding, L’Oréal, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Henkel. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled regional operations and developed cross-market partnership models that continue to influence industry best practices. Antoine holds an MBA from London Business School and Columbia Business School and was recognized among Communicate ME’s Top 40 under 40 power list in 2019 as one of the most influential advertising professionals in the Middle East.

