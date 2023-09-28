AMSTERDAM – SkyTeam has welcomed Evgenia Starkova as Head of Marketing and Sustainability, a newly-created position that strengthens the global airline alliance’s commitment to delivering a more seamless, integrated and responsible journey. Starkova will lead a team of 12 and oversee Customer Experience, Sustainability, Loyalty, Business Development and Commercial Partnerships.

Starkova brings more than two decades of strategic, multi-national experience to SkyTeam gained across biotech, fintech and medical not-for-profit organizations. She joins the alliance from CCV Group in Arnhem, the Netherlands, where she was Head of Marketing, Communications and Sustainability.

Patrick Roux, SkyTeam CEO said: “We are delighted to have Evgenia’s energy, enthusiasm and strategic expertise on board as we work to transform SkyTeam through 2027, placing an even greater focus on greener travel and customer excellence.”

Evgenia Starkova, said: “My experience of managing change and transition has shown me just how rewarding strategic turnarounds can be. I am inspired by the passion of the people here at SkyTeam and excited to work in an industry that connects people and cultures across the world.”

Born in Russia, Starkova has lived and studied around the world and holds a Master’s degree in International Communication Management from De Haagse Hogeschool.