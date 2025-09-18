Skybound Wealth is proud to announce the appointment of Jamie Proctor as the first Private Wealth Adviser within its newly launched Athletes & Creators division.

Jamie brings a rare blend of lived experience and technical expertise. After nearly two decades as a professional footballer in the English leagues, Jamie transitioned into financial services. While still playing, he achieved a First-Class BA (Hons) in Sports Writing & Broadcasting and a degree in Accounting & Business Management, before qualifying as a financial planner and earning specialist certifications in investment management and mortgage advice.

Understanding Clients from the Inside Out

Jamie’s background gives him first-hand insight into the financial challenges athletes and creators face:

Short career spans: compressing lifetime earnings into a narrow window.

Unpredictable income streams: transfers, sponsorships, algorithms, or contracts changing overnight.

Cross-border lives: understanding global moves, tax regimes, and residency rules.

Life after the spotlight: transforming today’s peak into long-term wealth and security.

This lived experience, combined with Skybound Wealth’s regulated businesses across the UK, Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, and the US, provides clients with world-class advice built on clarity, structure, and strategy.

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth, commented:

“Jamie proves that preparation and education matter as much off the field as on it. He’s lived the highs and challenges of professional sport, and now he brings that insight to athletes and creators who need advice from someone who truly understands their world. With Skybound’s global expertise behind him, clients can be confident their wealth is in safe hands, wherever their careers take them.”

Setting a New Standard for Athletes & Creators

Athletes & Creators is designed to go beyond portfolios. It provides financial coaching, education, and transition planning to ensure that careers built on performance or digital influence translate into lifelong financial security.

The launch of this division reflects Skybound Wealth’s broader mission - to deliver specialist advice for niche communities, backed by the depth, credibility, and global infrastructure of a world-class wealth management firm.

By combining Jamie’s experience with Skybound Wealth’s global capabilities, the division sets a new benchmark for how athletes and creators are supported during and beyond their careers.

Jamie Proctor, Private Wealth Adviser, added:

“Most careers in sport and digital media end before you're ready and the financial side rarely gets the attention it deserves. Our role is to give clarity and confidence, not just portfolios. It’s about coaching for the long game, because what comes next is just as important as what’s happening now.”

Backed by Skybound Wealth’s Global Strength

Founded more than 20 years ago, Skybound Wealth has grown into one of the world’s leading international independent wealth managers, serving expatriates and international clients across multiple continents. With global regulatory licenses, and award-winning client service, Skybound Wealth offers institutional-grade investment solutions, tax-efficient cross-border planning, and holistic advice tailored to every stage of life.