PHOTO
Skybound Wealth has appointed Shil Shah as its Group Head of Tax Planning, significantly strengthening the firm’s advisory capability across the US, UK, Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and beyond.
A Chartered Accountant (CA), ICAS Tax Professional (ITP) and qualified financial planner, Shil brings a decade of UK and international tax experience. He spent nine years at Deloitte and KPMG, advising business owners, executives, entrepreneurs, non-UK domiciliaries and internationally mobile families on the full spectrum of complex tax matters. He later advised at a Partner Practice of the UK’s largest FTSE 100 financial advice group, providing private-client planning at scale.
Shil’s expertise includes residency and domicile strategy, the remittance basis, HMRC enquiries, offshore structures, trusts, UK property taxation, pre-arrival planning and multi-jurisdiction coordination for clients with global lives.
In his new role, Shil will lead Skybound Wealth’s tax planning proposition across all regions and sub-brands, including Global Partners, Athletes & Creators and Women Like Us. His remit includes adviser support on complex cross-border cases, client engagement, technical training, and further embedding tax planning throughout Skybound’s Plume Advice Suite and MoneyMap ecosystem.
A Strategic Hire for a Global Client Base
Skybound Wealth continues to see rising demand for tax-aligned, cross-border financial planning, particularly among senior executives, founders, entrepreneurs and families relocating between jurisdictions. Shil’s appointment reinforces the firm’s commitment to technical depth, global consistency and delivering tax-led strategies as part of a joined-up advisory model.
Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth, commented:
“Cross-border tax planning has become central to global advice. Clients want clarity and confidence when they’re living, working and holding assets across multiple jurisdictions. Shil brings serious technical capability and a way of explaining tax that cuts through complexity. He strengthens every part of our advisory model and is a major addition as we continue scaling internationally.”
About Skybound Wealth
Skybound Wealth is a global, multi-jurisdictional wealth management firm providing cross-border investment, retirement and tax-aligned planning to expatriates, international professionals, business owners and globally mobile families.