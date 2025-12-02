Skybound Wealth has appointed Shil Shah as its Group Head of Tax Planning, significantly strengthening the firm’s advisory capability across the US, UK, Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and beyond.

A Chartered Accountant (CA), ICAS Tax Professional (ITP) and qualified financial planner, Shil brings a decade of UK and international tax experience. He spent nine years at Deloitte and KPMG, advising business owners, executives, entrepreneurs, non-UK domiciliaries and internationally mobile families on the full spectrum of complex tax matters. He later advised at a Partner Practice of the UK’s largest FTSE 100 financial advice group, providing private-client planning at scale.

Shil’s expertise includes residency and domicile strategy, the remittance basis, HMRC enquiries, offshore structures, trusts, UK property taxation, pre-arrival planning and multi-jurisdiction coordination for clients with global lives.

In his new role, Shil will lead Skybound Wealth’s tax planning proposition across all regions and sub-brands, including Global Partners, Athletes & Creators and Women Like Us. His remit includes adviser support on complex cross-border cases, client engagement, technical training, and further embedding tax planning throughout Skybound’s Plume Advice Suite and MoneyMap ecosystem.

A Strategic Hire for a Global Client Base

Skybound Wealth continues to see rising demand for tax-aligned, cross-border financial planning, particularly among senior executives, founders, entrepreneurs and families relocating between jurisdictions. Shil’s appointment reinforces the firm’s commitment to technical depth, global consistency and delivering tax-led strategies as part of a joined-up advisory model.

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth, commented:

“Cross-border tax planning has become central to global advice. Clients want clarity and confidence when they’re living, working and holding assets across multiple jurisdictions. Shil brings serious technical capability and a way of explaining tax that cuts through complexity. He strengthens every part of our advisory model and is a major addition as we continue scaling internationally.”

About Skybound Wealth

Skybound Wealth is a global, multi-jurisdictional wealth management firm providing cross-border investment, retirement and tax-aligned planning to expatriates, international professionals, business owners and globally mobile families.