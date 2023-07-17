SAUDI ARABIA – Six Senses Southern Dunes, the first property set to open in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project, will open its doors late 2023 with general manager Fredrik Blomqvist at the helm.

Native of Sweden and a graduate of the International Hotel Management Institute in Lucerne, Switzerland, Fredrik brings more than 2 decades of luxury Hotel experience. Before joining Six Senses Southern Dunes, Fredrik worked with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts for 16+ years across the globe including Ireland, USA, China, Thailand, Indonesia and India.

Fredrik’s leadership style is inspired by his favorite Douglas Adams quote: “to give real service you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money, and that is sincerity and integrity.” In addition to being a seasoned international hotelier, Fredrik loves travelling and exploring different cultures, is a motor sport enthusiast and relaxes by cooking for his family and friends.

Commenting on his new role, Fredrik said, "It is an honor to be part of the Six Senses Southern Dunes team and I look forward to creating history and pioneering the future with our talented team to deliver unforgettable experiences for our guests. The Red Sea region is exceptional in its natural beauty and history, and weaving this into our unscripted service and personalized delivery will create unforgettable experiences.

“We are honored to be the pioneering hotel at The Red Sea Global project, a prestigious luxury hotel hub and showcase for regenerative tourism. As the first to establish ourselves in this captivating destination, there is undoubtedly a great deal of focus and pressure surrounding our debut, we eagerly embrace the challenge with enthusiasm.”

Nestled between Umluj and Al Wajh, among golden shimmering dunes, volcanic rocks and mountain ranges, the resort is the first in Saudi Arabia to fully run on solar energy. Reflecting the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia, every corner of Six Senses Southern Dunes embodies an artistic expression that pays tribute to the country's cultural roots. The resort promises a culinary experience that seamlessly blends the region's culinary traditions with the use of freshly grown, locally sourced ingredients. Wellness offerings draw inspiration from local healing traditions, incorporating innovative techniques and the latest technology. The resort's allure extends beyond its premises, offering guests the opportunity to embark on immersive adventures from exploring the nearby village to engaging with its cultural treasures, or partaking in thrilling desert activities that allow for a deeper connection with the region's natural beauty. The resort will also offer interactive sustainability-themed workshops and dedicated sessions, providing guests with insights from local experts and brand ambassadors on conservation and community outreach efforts.

About Six Senses Southern Dunes

Inspired by the pillars of innovation, adventure, and heritage, Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea holds fast that it is the lessons of the past that serve as the bedrock for a brighter future. Surrounded by majestic volcanic craters and vast mountain ranges, this intriguing yet under-discovered gem showcases the region’s rich culinary culture, artistic expression, and symbolic connection to the Red Sea. As sustainable as it is spellbinding, now is the time to unveil the essence of Saudi hospitality, designed by nature and brought to life by its community.

About Six Senses

Six Senses operates 22 hotels and resorts in 18 countries and has signed a further 41 properties into the development pipeline. Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses serves as a changemaker and maintains a leadership commitment to community, sustainability, emotional hospitality, wellness, and crafted experiences, infused with a touch of quirkiness. Whether an exquisite island resort, mountain retreat, or urban hotel, the vision remains the same: to reawaken people’s senses so they feel the purpose behind their travels and ultimately reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.

Six Senses Residences offers all the unique amenities of a resort life community while retaining the privacy and personal touches of a beautifully appointed private villa or apartment. Each is an appreciating long-term investment to be cherished for generations to come with immediate benefits and exclusive status at other resorts worldwide.

Six Senses Spas guides guests on their personal path to well-being in all resorts as well as a handful of standalone spas. The high-tech and high-touch approach goes beyond ordinary beauty treatments to offer holistic wellness, integrative medicine, and longevity.

Figures as at March 31, 2023

