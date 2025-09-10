SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank with physical presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, announced today the appointment of Mr. Ali Marshad to the newly-created post of Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Buyside Business. The appointment is effective immediately, following approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The creation of this new position is in line with the bank's commitment to global best practices in specialisation and corporate governance. It will also yield a focused client engagement and service delivery . As Group Deputy CEO for Buyside Business , Mr. Marshad will add depth and continuity to the bank's senior management team and play a pivotal role in driving SICO's strategic development across the GCC region.

Commenting on the appointment, Najla Al Shirawi, Group CEO of SICO, said, “ Ali has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and professional excellence throughout his career, and we are proud of his many achievements over the years. His appointment as Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Buyside Business reflects our deep confidence in his ability to further support SICO’s strategy and drive continued growth across the region.”

Ali Marshad commented, “I am honored by the trust placed in me to take on this expanded role. SICO has a long and successful history of leadersip in capital markets and I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished. I look forward to contributing to our collective vision and building upon our leadership position to deliver exceptional value to our clients and shareholders.”

Ali Marshad brings over 19 years of experience in asset management, investments, treasury, and brokerage. He joined SICO in 2008 as an Analyst in the Investments and Treasury Division, later establishing and leading the Fixed Income Desk in 2012 before being promoted to Head of Fixed Income in 2015. He also serves as a Board Member of SICO Capital in Saudi Arabia. Prior to joining SICO, Ali gained international experience in the UK as an Analyst with Mercer Investment Consulting and as a Performance Analyst with UBS Global Asset Management in London. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), he holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Banking, Finance, and Management from Loughborough University, UK.

About SICO SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 8.0 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.

